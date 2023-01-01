Edward Sherer, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Anesthesiology (board certified)
Edward Sherer, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Anesthesiology (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Edward Sherer, MD
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Maimonides Medical Center:Residency
New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Stamford Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1194980599
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Edward Sherer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Edward Sherer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.