Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group
865 3rd Ave
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
About Emily E. Fletcher, MD
Caring for children is one of the most rewarding jobs in life, and I work hard to provide sensitive and individualized health care to each of my patients and their families. I enjoy connecting with individuals from all backgrounds, learning about each person's strengths and advocating for excellent health care for all children. My free time is occupied with dance, yoga and cheering on my favorite baseball and soccer teams.
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1780935940
Insurance plans accepted
Emily E. Fletcher, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Emily E. Fletcher, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Emily E. Fletcher, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.