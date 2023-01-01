Provider Image

Emily Fletcher, MD

Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Accepting new patients
  1. 865 3rd Ave
    Suite 101
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-426-7910

Caring for children is one of the most rewarding jobs in life, and I work hard to provide sensitive and individualized health care to each of my patients and their families. I enjoy connecting with individuals from all backgrounds, learning about each person's strengths and advocating for excellent health care for all children. My free time is occupied with dance, yoga and cheering on my favorite baseball and soccer teams.
 38
 Female
English
1780935940

Emily Fletcher, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.

