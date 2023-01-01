Emily Fletcher, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
- 865 3rd Ave
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Emily Fletcher, MD
Caring for children is one of the most rewarding jobs in life, and I work hard to provide sensitive and individualized health care to each of my patients and their families. I enjoy connecting with individuals from all backgrounds, learning about each person's strengths and advocating for excellent health care for all children. My free time is occupied with dance, yoga and cheering on my favorite baseball and soccer teams.
Age:38
Gender:Female
Languages:English
1780935940
Emily Fletcher, MD, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
