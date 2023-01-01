About Emily Fletcher, MD

Caring for children is one of the most rewarding jobs in life, and I work hard to provide sensitive and individualized health care to each of my patients and their families. I enjoy connecting with individuals from all backgrounds, learning about each person's strengths and advocating for excellent health care for all children. My free time is occupied with dance, yoga and cheering on my favorite baseball and soccer teams.

Age: 38

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

