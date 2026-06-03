A 30-year friendship
A new doctor is inspired by an experienced OR nurse and a friendship is born.
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
1720078470
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eric L. Clark, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Eric L. Clark, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Eric L. Clark, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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