About Gabriel Zimmerer, MD

I decided to become a physician because I had several role models and mentors which motivated me to help people in a very direct and meaningful way. My philosophy of care is patient-centered with a culture of safety. My goal is to empower, educate and guide patients as partners in their care; ensuring that their values guide all clinical decisions. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, exercising, reading and traveling.

Gender: Non-binary

Languages: English

Education David Grant USAF Medical Center : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship



NPI 1881683506