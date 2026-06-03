Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urgent care
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urgent care
(board certified)
Medical Group
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Gene Lee, MD
My grandmother was diagnosed with leukemia when I was 16 and I wanted to help her recover, or at least minimize her discomfort. I started volunteering at the hospital where she stayed, and was motivated to pursue medical school. As a physician, I am here to advocate for my patients and ensure their well-being. I listen to patients’ concerns and offer suggestions and an honest opinion, as well as provide compassionate care and support. In my free time, I love to stay active outdoors, including running, biking, hiking and kayaking. Yoga is immensely invigorating for me, too. I enjoy traveling and sightseeing.
NPI
1316026461
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gene Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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