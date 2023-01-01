About Gene Lee, MD

My grandmother was diagnosed with leukemia when I was 16 and I wanted to help her recover, or at least minimize her discomfort. I started volunteering at the hospital where she stayed, and was motivated to pursue medical school. As a physician, I am here to advocate for my patients and ensure their well-being. I listen to patients’ concerns and offer suggestions and an honest opinion, as well as provide compassionate care and support. In my free time, I love to stay active outdoors, including running, biking, hiking and kayaking. Yoga is immensely invigorating for me, too. I enjoy traveling and sightseeing.

Age: 46

Gender: Male

Languages: English

NPI 1316026461