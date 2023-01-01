Gene Lee, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Emergency medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Gene Lee, MD
My grandmother was diagnosed with leukemia when I was 16 and I wanted to help her recover, or at least minimize her discomfort. I started volunteering at the hospital where she stayed, and was motivated to pursue medical school. As a physician, I am here to advocate for my patients and ensure their well-being. I listen to patients’ concerns and offer suggestions and an honest opinion, as well as provide compassionate care and support. In my free time, I love to stay active outdoors, including running, biking, hiking and kayaking. Yoga is immensely invigorating for me, too. I enjoy traveling and sightseeing.
Age:46
Gender:Male
Languages:English
NPI
1316026461
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Gene Lee, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gene Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
