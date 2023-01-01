George Madany, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
- 7910 Frost St
Suite 400
San Diego, CA 92123
About George Madany, MD
I provide the highest quality of care to the young patients who come to my office.
Age:58
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish, Arabic, French
Education
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1811968837
Insurance plans accepted
George Madany, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
George Madany, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from George Madany, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
