About Gilbert Lee, MD

During my third year of medical school, I rotated onto the surgery and plastic surgery services. These fields were the most exciting and challenging subjects in the medical school. It was an instant match - I was hooked forever. A perfect outcome from surgery is when both the patient and I are completely satisfied and impressed with the outcome. To achieve this requires a multi-step process. It all starts with a clear communication with the patient during their consultation as to what their goals are. Then there is extensive planning for the procedure, which often requires some clever approach or application of my knowledge and skills to fit the patient's particular situation. Next, meticulous and steadfast concentration and technique during surgery is required to carry out the plan. And finally, compassionate post-operative care makes for the perfect experience for both the patient and the doctor. Besides spending time with my two teenage children, I enjoy a good round of golf when I have free time.

Age: 62

In practice since: 1994

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Rochester : Internship

University of Rochester : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School

Washington University in St. Louis : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.