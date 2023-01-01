Gilbert Lee, MD
About Gilbert Lee, MD
During my third year of medical school, I rotated onto the surgery and plastic surgery services. These fields were the most exciting and challenging subjects in the medical school. It was an instant match - I was hooked forever. A perfect outcome from surgery is when both the patient and I are completely satisfied and impressed with the outcome. To achieve this requires a multi-step process. It all starts with a clear communication with the patient during their consultation as to what their goals are. Then there is extensive planning for the procedure, which often requires some clever approach or application of my knowledge and skills to fit the patient's particular situation. Next, meticulous and steadfast concentration and technique during surgery is required to carry out the plan. And finally, compassionate post-operative care makes for the perfect experience for both the patient and the doctor. Besides spending time with my two teenage children, I enjoy a good round of golf when I have free time.
Age:62
In practice since:1994
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Rochester:Internship
University of Rochester:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Washington University in St. Louis:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- BOTOX cosmetic injections
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Breast implant revision
- Breast lift
- Breast reconstruction
- Breast reduction
- Chemical peel
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Dermabrasion
- Facial plastic surgery
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Labiaplasty
- Laser peel
- Liposuction
- Reconstructive surgery
- Scar revision
- Sclerotherapy
- Vaginal rejuvenation
NPI
1417037680
Insurance plans accepted
Gilbert Lee, MD, accepts 2 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Gilbert Lee, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gilbert Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
