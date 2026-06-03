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Optometrist (OD)
Optometry
Medical Group
Insurance
Optometrist (OD)
Optometry
Medical Group
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Optometry
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 1
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
619-397-3088
Fax: 619-397-3388
Monday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Eye exams are so much more than glasses or contact lenses. While helping someone see better is always the primary goal, health of the eyes and the whole body is key. With regular eye exams we can detect, diagnose, treat and prevent many problems that have the potential to affect vision and the whole body. I began wearing glasses in first grade and contact lenses in sixth grade. Going to the eye doctor was the best kind of doctor visit because it was always fun and I always left with better vision! In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my wife, son and daughter, reading, swimming and jogging.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1255444360
Gregory M. Steele, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
5.0
412 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Excellent doctor
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Dr Steel is very caring to his patients
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
By far Dr. Steel has changed my mind on changing my insurance. You don't get this quality of service anywhere anymore.
Verified Patient
June 14, 2026
5.0
I felt very well taken care of and listened to by Dr. Steele (this has not been my experience with other providers at SRS). I would definitely recommend Dr. Steele to others.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Gregory M. Steele, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Gregory M. Steele, OD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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