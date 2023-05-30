Doctor of Optometry
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Monday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Gregory Steele, OD
Eye exams are so much more than glasses or contact lenses. While helping someone see better is always the primary goal, health of the eyes and the whole body is key. With regular eye exams we can detect, diagnose, treat and prevent many problems that have the potential to affect vision and the whole body. I began wearing glasses in first grade and contact lenses in sixth grade. Going to the eye doctor was the best kind of doctor visit because it was always fun and I always left with better vision! In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my wife, son and daughter, reading, swimming and jogging.
Age:46
In practice since:2005
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, Berkeley:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Contact lenses
NPI
1255444360
Insurance plans accepted
Gregory Steele, OD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
Provider discussed treatment options

5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0
Care provider's efforts to include you in decisions about your care

5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient May 30, 2023

5.0
I would inform them about getting a timely appointment. I would also let them know how great the service and the doctors are.
Verified Patient May 29, 2023

5.0
Dr Steele was professional and thorough.
Verified Patient May 27, 2023

5.0
Excellent experience
Verified Patient May 27, 2023

5.0
Dr. Steele should teach classes on how to make patients feel comfortable and explain what Is going on with them. He Is funny and absolutely a delight!
Special recognitions
