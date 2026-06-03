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Gregory M. Steele, OD

5.0

412 ratings

Optometrist (OD)

Optometry

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Optometry

619-397-3088
Fax: 619-397-3388

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 1
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Optometry

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 1
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    619-397-3088
    Fax: 619-397-3388

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Gregory M. Steele, OD

Eye exams are so much more than glasses or contact lenses. While helping someone see better is always the primary goal, health of the eyes and the whole body is key. With regular eye exams we can detect, diagnose, treat and prevent many problems that have the potential to affect vision and the whole body. I began wearing glasses in first grade and contact lenses in sixth grade. Going to the eye doctor was the best kind of doctor visit because it was always fun and I always left with better vision! In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my wife, son and daughter, reading, swimming and jogging.

Age: 49
In practice since: 2005
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, Berkeley: Medical School

Areas of focus

  • Contact lenses

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1255444360

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Gregory M. Steele, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

412 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Excellent doctor

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr Steel is very caring to his patients

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

By far Dr. Steel has changed my mind on changing my insurance. You don't get this quality of service anywhere anymore.

Verified Patient

June 14, 2026

5.0

I felt very well taken care of and listened to by Dr. Steele (this has not been my experience with other providers at SRS). I would definitely recommend Dr. Steele to others.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Gregory M. Steele, OD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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