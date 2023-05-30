About Gregory Steele, OD

Eye exams are so much more than glasses or contact lenses. While helping someone see better is always the primary goal, health of the eyes and the whole body is key. With regular eye exams we can detect, diagnose, treat and prevent many problems that have the potential to affect vision and the whole body. I began wearing glasses in first grade and contact lenses in sixth grade. Going to the eye doctor was the best kind of doctor visit because it was always fun and I always left with better vision! In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my wife, son and daughter, reading, swimming and jogging.

Age: 46

In practice since: 2005

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, Berkeley : Medical School



Areas of focus Contact lenses

NPI 1255444360