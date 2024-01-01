Hadi Safavi, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Southern Indian Health Council Campo36350 Church Rd
Campo, CA 91906
Get directions619-445-1188
Fax: 619-478-1031
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Hadi Safavi, DO
Age:41
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Languages:Persian
Education
Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
Midwestern University:Residency
NPI
1508124686
Insurance plans accepted
Hadi Safavi, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Hadi Safavi, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
