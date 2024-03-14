Location and phone
Prestera Eye Medical Group100 N Rancho Santa Fe Rd
Suite 126
San Marcos, CA 92069
Get directions
About Howard Guan, MD
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Internship
Boston University School of Medicine:Fellowship
Loma Linda University:Residency
Loma Linda University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1134427636
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
