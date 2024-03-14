Provider Image

Howard Guan, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Ophthalmology (board certified)

Accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. Prestera Eye Medical Group
    100 N Rancho Santa Fe Rd
    Suite 126
    San Marcos, CA 92069
    760-598-0400

About Howard Guan, MD

Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:
 Internship
Boston University School of Medicine:
 Fellowship
Loma Linda University:
 Residency
Loma Linda University:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1134427636

