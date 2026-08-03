Howard E. Wynne, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Howard E. Wynne, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Point Loma Internal Medicine
3555 Kenyon St.
Suites 200 and 201
San Diego, CA 92110-5341
Get directions
858-499-2712
Fax: 619-221-9592
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Howard E. Wynne, MD
My goal is to help you create a healthcare and wellness plan that makes sense for your individual needs. My love of problem solving brought me to medicine, but the relationships I form with patients is what keeps me here. The thing they never tell you in training is how much fun it is creating long-term relationships with your patients! Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and kids, reading and playing bass guitar.
Education
NPI
1801808043
Insurance plans accepted
Howard E. Wynne, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
333 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Good Dr who listens to the patient
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
5 out of 5. Always transparent with his patients and shows sincere compassion. Thank you Dr. Wynne
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Dr. Wynne was very thorough and address all of my concerns
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
I am very happy with my experience with Dr. Wynne. He was very easy to talk to and I am impressed he read my chart before our appt so I didnt have to repeat myself about my concerns. Even my charting notes afterwards were detailed and touched on everything we spoke about. I already recommended him to my mother and cousin.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Howard E. Wynne, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.