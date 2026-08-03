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Howard E. Wynne, MD

4.9

333 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Point Loma Internal Medicine

858-499-2712
Fax: 619-221-9592

3555 Kenyon St.
Suites 200 and 201
San Diego, CA 92110-5341

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Point Loma Internal Medicine

    3555 Kenyon St.
    Suites 200 and 201
    San Diego, CA 92110-5341
    Get directions

    858-499-2712
    Fax: 619-221-9592

Care schedule

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About Howard E. Wynne, MD

My goal is to help you create a healthcare and wellness plan that makes sense for your individual needs. My love of problem solving brought me to medicine, but the relationships I form with patients is what keeps me here. The thing they never tell you in training is how much fun it is creating long-term relationships with your patients! Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and kids, reading and playing bass guitar.

Age: 58
In practice since: 2012
Gender: Male

Education

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Internship
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Residency
Stritch School of Medicine: Medical School

NPI

1801808043

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Howard E. Wynne, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

333 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Good Dr who listens to the patient

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

5 out of 5. Always transparent with his patients and shows sincere compassion. Thank you Dr. Wynne

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Dr. Wynne was very thorough and address all of my concerns

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

5.0

I am very happy with my experience with Dr. Wynne. He was very easy to talk to and I am impressed he read my chart before our appt so I didnt have to repeat myself about my concerns. Even my charting notes afterwards were detailed and touched on everything we spoke about. I already recommended him to my mother and cousin.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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