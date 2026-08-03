About Howard E. Wynne, MD

My goal is to help you create a healthcare and wellness plan that makes sense for your individual needs. My love of problem solving brought me to medicine, but the relationships I form with patients is what keeps me here. The thing they never tell you in training is how much fun it is creating long-term relationships with your patients! Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and kids, reading and playing bass guitar.

Age: 58

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Male



Education Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Internship

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Residency

Stritch School of Medicine : Medical School

