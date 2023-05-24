Verified Patient May 16, 2023 5.0

If anyone has the good fortune to have Dr. Howard Wynne as your Internist, congratulations! You will not be disappointed. In fact, you will be wondering why any any of the others doctors you have ever known could not even hold a candle to this mans ethical standards and expertise. I am constantly amazed at his knowledge and bedside manner, not to mentions his innate kindness and gentleness with me as a patient; as I waffle back and forth a bit on some concerns. Dr. Wynne is always there for you. It is a joy and privilege for me to pass this message along to anyone smart enough to get him as your doctor. Do yourself a favor, give him a call. You will not regret it.