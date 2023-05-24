Howard Wynne, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
About Howard Wynne, MD
My goal is to help you create a healthcare and wellness plan that makes sense for your individual needs. My love of problem solving brought me to medicine, but the relationships I form with patients is what keeps me here. The thing they never tell you in training is how much fun it is creating long-term relationships with your patients! Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my wife and kids, reading and playing bass guitar.
Age:55
In practice since:2012
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Internship
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Residency
Stritch School of Medicine:Medical School
NPI
1801808043
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Howard Wynne, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
260 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
3.6
Another day another doctor!
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Dr.Wynn's is an excellent Doctor. He takes time to explain my condition and takes time to listen to me.
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr Wynne was recommended to me by a friend .... I would definitely recommend as well!
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
If anyone has the good fortune to have Dr. Howard Wynne as your Internist, congratulations! You will not be disappointed. In fact, you will be wondering why any any of the others doctors you have ever known could not even hold a candle to this mans ethical standards and expertise. I am constantly amazed at his knowledge and bedside manner, not to mentions his innate kindness and gentleness with me as a patient; as I waffle back and forth a bit on some concerns. Dr. Wynne is always there for you. It is a joy and privilege for me to pass this message along to anyone smart enough to get him as your doctor. Do yourself a favor, give him a call. You will not regret it.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Howard Wynne, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Howard Wynne, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
