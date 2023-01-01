Provider Image

Jacqueline Guerra, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. San Ysidro Health Center
    120 Town Center Pkwy
    Santee, CA 92071
    Get directions
    619-662-4100

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Jacqueline Guerra, MD

Age:
 38
Languages: 
English
Education
Montefiore Hospital:
 Residency
Rutgers University:
 Medical School
Montefiore Hospital:
 Internship
NPI
1649685074

Insurance plans accepted

Jacqueline Guerra, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jacqueline Guerra, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.