Jacqueline Guerra, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center120 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jacqueline Guerra, MD
Age:38
Languages:English
Education
Montefiore Hospital:Residency
Rutgers University:Medical School
Montefiore Hospital:Internship
NPI
1649685074
Insurance plans accepted
Jacqueline Guerra, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jacqueline Guerra, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
