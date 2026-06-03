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Jad Omran, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Cardiology

(board certified)

Interventional cardiology

(board certified)

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Heart and Wellness Center

619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315

1415 East 8th Street
Unit 3
National City, CA 91950

Heart and Wellness Center

619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315

754 Medical Center Court
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Heart and Wellness Center

619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315

220 West Main Street
Unit 103
El Cajon, CA 92020

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Location and phone

  1. Heart and Wellness Center

    1415 East 8th Street
    Unit 3
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions

    619-434-4288
    Fax: 619-434-4315

  2. Heart and Wellness Center

    754 Medical Center Court
    Suite 101
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-434-4288
    Fax: 619-434-4315

  3. Heart and Wellness Center

    220 West Main Street
    Unit 103
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions

    619-434-4288
    Fax: 619-434-4315

    4. View doctor's website

Care schedule

Heart and Wellness Center

1415 East 8th Street

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    Monday

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Heart and Wellness Center

754 Medical Center Court

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Heart and Wellness Center

220 West Main Street

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Jad Omran, MD

The recent advances in interventional and minimally invasive therapies had a huge influence on me for choosing medicine and interventional cardiology as a career. The wide variety of therapeutic options that we offer to our patients with short recovery and quick impact can be fascinating to us and to our patients. I graduated from a two-year Interventional Cardiology training program at the University of California in San Diego, with comprehensive training in complex and high risk coronary, peripheral, structural interventions as well as mechanical circulatory support devices. Prior to that I completed three year internal medicine residency at the University of Missouri followed by three years of general cardiology fellowship with solid focus on direct patient care and clinical research My main areas of interest include complex and high risk percutaneous coronary and peripheral interventions, chronic total occlusions (CTOs), management of cardiogenic shock as well as percutaneous mitral valve repair.I focus my practice on several principles. The most important one is to remember that each patient is an individual, a member of a family and of a larger community. Connecting to my patients prior to any treatment and gaining their trust is the biggest honor I can achieve. Every patient has the right to understand their condition and it is my duty to prepare patients for these therapeutic procedures and for participation in the decisions process regarding their care. In my spare time, I find balance between my physical and mental health with regular exercise, outdoor activities and spending time with friends and family. I thrive to keep myself updated with the latest literature on catheter-based therapies. I also participate in clinical research as a part of my duty to push the field further and benefit my patients. Learn more about Dr. Omran at zavaromd.com

Age: 41
Gender: Male
Languages: Arabic

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
University of Missouri: Fellowship
University of Missouri: Residency
Damascus University (Syria): Medical School
University of Missouri: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1366720211

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jad Omran, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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