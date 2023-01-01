Jad Omran, MD, FSCAI
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Insurance
Jad Omran, MD, FSCAI
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group300 S Pierce St
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jad Omran, MD, FSCAI
The recent advances in interventional and minimally invasive therapies had a huge influence on me for choosing medicine and interventional cardiology as a career. The wide variety of therapeutic options that we offer to our patients with short recovery and quick impact can be fascinating to us and to our patients. I graduated from a two-year Interventional Cardiology training program at the University of California in San Diego, with comprehensive training in complex and high risk coronary, peripheral, structural interventions as well as mechanical circulatory support devices. Prior to that I completed three year internal medicine residency at the University of Missouri followed by three years of general cardiology fellowship with solid focus on direct patient care and clinical research My main areas of interest include complex and high risk percutaneous coronary and peripheral interventions, chronic total occlusions (CTOs), management of cardiogenic shock as well as percutaneous mitral valve repair.I focus my practice on several principles. The most important one is to remember that each patient is an individual, a member of a family and of a larger community. Connecting to my patients prior to any treatment and gaining their trust is the biggest honor I can achieve. Every patient has the right to understand their condition and it is my duty to prepare patients for these therapeutic procedures and for participation in the decisions process regarding their care. In my spare time, I find balance between my physical and mental health with regular exercise, outdoor activities and spending time with friends and family. I thrive to keep myself updated with the latest literature on catheter-based therapies. I also participate in clinical research as a part of my duty to push the field further and benefit my patients. Learn more about Dr. Omran at zavaromd.com
Age:38
Gender:Male
Languages:Arabic, English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of Missouri:Fellowship
University of Missouri:Residency
Damascus University (Syria):Medical School
University of Missouri:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1366720211
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Jad Omran, MD, FSCAI, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jad Omran, MD, FSCAI, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jad Omran, MD, FSCAI? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jad Omran, MD, FSCAI, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jad Omran, MD, FSCAI? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.