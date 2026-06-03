No slowing centenarian down after heart procedure
103-year-old man shares his story of regaining vitality with the help of cardiac experts at Sharp.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Cardiology
(board certified)
Interventional cardiology
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Heart and Wellness Center
1415 East 8th Street
Unit 3
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315
Heart and Wellness Center
754 Medical Center Court
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315
Heart and Wellness Center
220 West Main Street
Unit 103
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
619-434-4288
Fax: 619-434-4315
View doctor's website
Heart and Wellness Center
1415 East 8th Street
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Heart and Wellness Center
754 Medical Center Court
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Heart and Wellness Center
220 West Main Street
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
The recent advances in interventional and minimally invasive therapies had a huge influence on me for choosing medicine and interventional cardiology as a career. The wide variety of therapeutic options that we offer to our patients with short recovery and quick impact can be fascinating to us and to our patients. I graduated from a two-year Interventional Cardiology training program at the University of California in San Diego, with comprehensive training in complex and high risk coronary, peripheral, structural interventions as well as mechanical circulatory support devices. Prior to that I completed three year internal medicine residency at the University of Missouri followed by three years of general cardiology fellowship with solid focus on direct patient care and clinical research My main areas of interest include complex and high risk percutaneous coronary and peripheral interventions, chronic total occlusions (CTOs), management of cardiogenic shock as well as percutaneous mitral valve repair.I focus my practice on several principles. The most important one is to remember that each patient is an individual, a member of a family and of a larger community. Connecting to my patients prior to any treatment and gaining their trust is the biggest honor I can achieve. Every patient has the right to understand their condition and it is my duty to prepare patients for these therapeutic procedures and for participation in the decisions process regarding their care. In my spare time, I find balance between my physical and mental health with regular exercise, outdoor activities and spending time with friends and family. I thrive to keep myself updated with the latest literature on catheter-based therapies. I also participate in clinical research as a part of my duty to push the field further and benefit my patients. Learn more about Dr. Omran at zavaromd.com
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1366720211
Jad Omran, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jad Omran, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Jad Omran, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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