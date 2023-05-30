About James Wolosin, MD

Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. I entered the field of medicine to help patients with both consultations and hands-on diagnostic procedures. Gastroenterology allows me to do this and I still enjoy what I do, even after many years of practice. My goal is to provide comprehensive, compassionate and technologically up-to-date treatments for my patients with gastrointestinal problems. It is every bit as important to listen to our patients as it is to perform comprehensive diagnostic and endoscopic evaluations. The specialty of gastroenterology allows me to interact with people with a wide array of questions and concerns. Not only am I able to offer consultative skills, but I am also able to provide endoscopic skills that allow me to treat patients in a minimally invasive fashion. In my spare time, I like to spend time with my family. My other interests include running, golfing, photography and playing guitar.

Age: 68

In practice since: 2002

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Waa-lo-sin

Languages: English

Education University of California, Davis : Medical School

University of California, Los Angeles : Residency

University of California, Los Angeles : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



