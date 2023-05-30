Medical Doctor
Gastroenterology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
About James Wolosin, MD
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. I entered the field of medicine to help patients with both consultations and hands-on diagnostic procedures. Gastroenterology allows me to do this and I still enjoy what I do, even after many years of practice. My goal is to provide comprehensive, compassionate and technologically up-to-date treatments for my patients with gastrointestinal problems. It is every bit as important to listen to our patients as it is to perform comprehensive diagnostic and endoscopic evaluations. The specialty of gastroenterology allows me to interact with people with a wide array of questions and concerns. Not only am I able to offer consultative skills, but I am also able to provide endoscopic skills that allow me to treat patients in a minimally invasive fashion. In my spare time, I like to spend time with my family. My other interests include running, golfing, photography and playing guitar.
Age:68
In practice since:2002
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Waa-lo-sin
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Davis:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diseases of the gallbladder and bile duct
- Diseases of the pancreas
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Fatty liver
- Gallstones and bile duct stones
- Heartburn
- Hemorrhoids
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver biopsy
- Liver disease
- Malabsorption
- Pancreatic cancer
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Removal of colon polyps
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
- Video capsule endoscopy
NPI
1265536601
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Ratings and reviews
4.9
217 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 30, 2023
5.0
As always Dr. Wolosin is very informative and I always feel comfortable with him. Wonderful Dr.
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
I wish prior to doing the procedure the doctor should have indicated that there's a technical malfunction, didn't see any imaging.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Wolosin & his staff was very professional but very informative and described the procedure in detail and listened to all my concerns. I was very hesitant to have this colonoscopy because of a very bad experience during my colonoscopy at Kaiser Permanente. However *Dr. Wolosin made me feel confident in is ability to make sure I was sedated and that I would not wake up during the procedure, which is what happened at Kaiser. I did not wake up during my procedure w/*Dr. Wolosin and I am very grateful for him and his staff.
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Dr. Wolosin and his nurse Romeo explained the procedure and I felt at ease. Dr.Wolosin is kind, compassionate and very experienced . A real asset to Sharp Rees Stealy!
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
James Wolosin, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from James Wolosin, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
