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Jamie M. Jordan, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Children's Primary Care Medical Group

858-566-4444
Fax: 858-566-3321

12036 Scripps Highlands Dr
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92131

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Location and phone

  1. Children's Primary Care Medical Group

    12036 Scripps Highlands Dr
    Suite 102
    San Diego, CA 92131
    Get directions

    858-566-4444
    Fax: 858-566-3321

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Friday

About Jamie M. Jordan, MD

As a pediatrician, I love helping and treating children. I enjoy watching them grow up from newborns to teens and participating in their lives through the process. My aim is to make patients and their families comfortable while bonding with them as much as possible at our visits. I am so passionate about helping children and their families that my professional life spills into my personal life and I find myself being a child advocate all the time. Family is very important to me — both my own family and the families of my patients. I enjoy my free time outside hiking, swimming and going to the beach as well as working out, doing crafts and dancing.

Age: 45
Gender: Female

Education

Boston University School of Medicine: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1275762833

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jamie M. Jordan, MD, accepts 12 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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