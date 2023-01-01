About Jamie Jordan, MD

As a pediatrician, I love helping and treating children. I enjoy watching them grow up from newborns to teens and participating in their lives through the process. My aim is to make patients and their families comfortable while bonding with them as much as possible at our visits. I am so passionate about helping children and their families that my professional life spills into my personal life and I find myself being a child advocate all the time. Family is very important to me — both my own family and the families of my patients. I enjoy my free time outside hiking, swimming and going to the beach as well as working out, doing crafts and dancing.

Age: 42

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Boston University School of Medicine : Medical School

