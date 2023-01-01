Jamie Jordan, MD
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
12036 Scripps Highland Dr12036 Scripps Highlands Dr
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92131
About Jamie Jordan, MD
As a pediatrician, I love helping and treating children. I enjoy watching them grow up from newborns to teens and participating in their lives through the process. My aim is to make patients and their families comfortable while bonding with them as much as possible at our visits. I am so passionate about helping children and their families that my professional life spills into my personal life and I find myself being a child advocate all the time. Family is very important to me — both my own family and the families of my patients. I enjoy my free time outside hiking, swimming and going to the beach as well as working out, doing crafts and dancing.
Age:42
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Boston University School of Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1275762833
Insurance plans accepted
Jamie Jordan, MD, accepts 13 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
