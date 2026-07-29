Jamie D. Lavender, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Jamie D. Lavender, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine
300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Jamie D. Lavender, MD
I was motivated to become a physician after witnessing the health problems my family members and inspirational people in my community suffered from. I wanted to be able to make a difference in their lives, the way they had made a difference in mine, and I felt that as a physician, this was the best way I could achieve my goal. I believe patient care is a partnership between myself and my patient. I work together with my patients to incorporate my clinical knowledge and the art of medicine into the goals that they have for their health. It is my responsibility as a provider to educate my patients about their medical conditions and to empower them to live their healthiest, happiest lives. In my free time, I enjoy cooking, baking and reading fiction and mystery novels, and I have a diverse love of music from jazz/big band to pop. Travel is something I love and I hope to do more of; the place doesn't have to be exotic, I even love exploring new places in my own "backyard."
Education
Areas of focus
- Preventive medicine
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1811255276
Insurance plans accepted
Jamie D. Lavender, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
341 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr Lavender is a smart and thorough Doctor. She has been the best Doctor I've had in a long time, she takes her job and her care for her patients seriously which makes her a great doctor
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Very Good
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
5.0
Dr Lavender is a very good doctor, great listener and she explains thoroughly about your health condition
Verified Patient
June 6, 2026
5.0
All of my concerns were heard. I highly recommend Dr. Lavender!
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jamie D. Lavender, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.