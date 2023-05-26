About Jamie Lavender, MD

I was motivated to become a physician after witnessing the health problems my family members and inspirational people in my community suffered from. I wanted to be able to make a difference in their lives, the way they had made a difference in mine, and I felt that as a physician, this was the best way I could achieve my goal. I believe patient care is a partnership between myself and my patient. I work together with my patients to incorporate my clinical knowledge and the art of medicine into the goals that they have for their health. It is my responsibility as a provider to educate my patients about their medical conditions and to empower them to live their healthiest, happiest lives. In my free time, I enjoy cooking, baking and reading fiction and mystery novels, and I have a diverse love of music from jazz/big band to pop. Travel is something I love and I hope to do more of; the place doesn't have to be exotic, I even love exploring new places in my own "backyard."

Age: 41

In practice since: 2013

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education White Memorial Medical Center : Internship

White Memorial Medical Center : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School



Areas of focus Preventive medicine

NPI 1811255276