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Jamie D. Lavender, MD

4.7

341 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine

858-499-2703
Fax: 619-446-1742

300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Family and Internal Medicine

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    858-499-2703
    Fax: 619-446-1742

Care schedule

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About Jamie D. Lavender, MD

I was motivated to become a physician after witnessing the health problems my family members and inspirational people in my community suffered from. I wanted to be able to make a difference in their lives, the way they had made a difference in mine, and I felt that as a physician, this was the best way I could achieve my goal. I believe patient care is a partnership between myself and my patient. I work together with my patients to incorporate my clinical knowledge and the art of medicine into the goals that they have for their health. It is my responsibility as a provider to educate my patients about their medical conditions and to empower them to live their healthiest, happiest lives. In my free time, I enjoy cooking, baking and reading fiction and mystery novels, and I have a diverse love of music from jazz/big band to pop. Travel is something I love and I hope to do more of; the place doesn't have to be exotic, I even love exploring new places in my own "backyard."

Age: 44
In practice since: 2013
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

White Memorial Medical Center: Internship
White Memorial Medical Center: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School

Areas of focus

  • Preventive medicine

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1811255276

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jamie D. Lavender, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

341 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr Lavender is a smart and thorough Doctor. She has been the best Doctor I've had in a long time, she takes her job and her care for her patients seriously which makes her a great doctor

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Very Good

Verified Patient

June 16, 2026

5.0

Dr Lavender is a very good doctor, great listener and she explains thoroughly about your health condition

Verified Patient

June 6, 2026

5.0

All of my concerns were heard. I highly recommend Dr. Lavender!

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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