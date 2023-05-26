Jamie Lavender, MD
About Jamie Lavender, MD
I was motivated to become a physician after witnessing the health problems my family members and inspirational people in my community suffered from. I wanted to be able to make a difference in their lives, the way they had made a difference in mine, and I felt that as a physician, this was the best way I could achieve my goal. I believe patient care is a partnership between myself and my patient. I work together with my patients to incorporate my clinical knowledge and the art of medicine into the goals that they have for their health. It is my responsibility as a provider to educate my patients about their medical conditions and to empower them to live their healthiest, happiest lives. In my free time, I enjoy cooking, baking and reading fiction and mystery novels, and I have a diverse love of music from jazz/big band to pop. Travel is something I love and I hope to do more of; the place doesn't have to be exotic, I even love exploring new places in my own "backyard."
Age:41
In practice since:2013
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
White Memorial Medical Center:Internship
White Memorial Medical Center:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Preventive medicine
NPI
1811255276
Insurance plans accepted
Jamie Lavender, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.6
297 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.5
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lavender listened to my concerns and needs. Best doctor!
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
I always enjoy Dr Lavenders very comprehensive explanations and she entertains my questions with easy to understand answers
Verified PatientMay 6, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lavender is the best. Please keep her forever.
Verified PatientMay 1, 2023
4.8
I have nothing but praise for my doctor, who handles the tasks of my care efficiently and compassionately
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Jamie Lavender, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jamie Lavender, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
