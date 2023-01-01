Jason Gile, MD
Medical Doctor
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
Jason Gile, MD
Medical Doctor
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
Location and phone
Center for Oral & Facial Surgery150 W Madison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Center for Oral & Facial Surgery306 Walnut Ave
Suite 26
San Diego, CA 92103
About Jason Gile, MD
To serve our patients with integrity and deliver the highest quality of professional care in a soothing and comfortable environment.
Age:48
In practice since:2012
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Guile; soft G
Languages:English
Education
Loma Linda University:Residency
Loma Linda University:Internship
Loma Linda University:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Dental extractions
- Dental implants
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Orthognathic surgery
NPI
1982843850
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jason Gile, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
