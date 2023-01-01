Provider Image

Jason Gile, MD

Medical Doctor
Oral and maxillofacial surgery

Not accepting new patients
Location and phone

  1. Center for Oral & Facial Surgery
    150 W Madison Ave
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    619-588-4011
  2. Center for Oral & Facial Surgery
    306 Walnut Ave
    Suite 26
    San Diego, CA 92103
    619-299-3320

About Jason Gile, MD

To serve our patients with integrity and deliver the highest quality of professional care in a soothing and comfortable environment.
Age:
 48
In practice since:
 2012
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Guile; soft G
Languages: 
English
Education
Loma Linda University:
 Residency
Loma Linda University:
 Internship
Loma Linda University:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
  • Dental extractions
  • Dental implants
  • Maxillofacial surgery
  • Orthognathic surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1982843850

