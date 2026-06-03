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Jason B. Gile, MD, DDS

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Oral and maxillofacial surgery

(board certified)

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Boulder Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

858-485-1290

12630 Monte Vista Road
Suite 205
Poway, CA 92064

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Location and phone

  1. Boulder Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

    12630 Monte Vista Road
    Suite 205
    Poway, CA 92064
    Get directions

    858-485-1290

Care schedule

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About Jason B. Gile, MD, DDS

To serve our patients with integrity and deliver the highest quality of professional care in a soothing and comfortable environment.

Age: 51
In practice since: 2012
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Guile; soft G

Education

Loma Linda University: Residency
Loma Linda University: Internship
Loma Linda University: Medical School

Areas of focus

  • Dental extractions
  • Dental implants
  • Maxillofacial surgery
  • Orthognathic surgery

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1982843850

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