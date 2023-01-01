About Jason Gile, MD

To serve our patients with integrity and deliver the highest quality of professional care in a soothing and comfortable environment.

Age: 48

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Guile; soft G

Languages: English

Education Loma Linda University : Residency

Loma Linda University : Internship

Loma Linda University : Medical School



Areas of focus Dental extractions

Dental implants

Maxillofacial surgery

Orthognathic surgery

