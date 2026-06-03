Doctor of medicine (MD)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Boulder Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
12630 Monte Vista Road
Suite 205
Poway, CA 92064
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Jason B. Gile, MD, DDS
To serve our patients with integrity and deliver the highest quality of professional care in a soothing and comfortable environment.
Education
Areas of focus
- Dental extractions
- Dental implants
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Orthognathic surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1982843850
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jason B. Gile, MD, DDS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jason B. Gile, MD, DDS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.