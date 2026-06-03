About Jeffrey M. Smith, MD

My mission is to provide high-quality, individual-focused care to trauma patients with compassion and state-of-the-art technology from the time of injury to the point of maximum post-injury function. I specialize in treating a wide range of routine and complex orthopedic conditions. I emphasize specialty care and aim to serve patients above the community standard. Orthopedic injuries with subsequent short-term and/or long-term disability can have a dramatic life impact and I tend to every patient to assist them in achieving optimal health. My goal is to use all available resources to return each patient to their pre-injury function. I believe in a multidisciplinary approach, utilizing expert resources in areas of orthotics/prosthetics, physical/occupational therapy, subspecialist physicians and nutrition. A special emphasis is placed on education and patient participation in the recovery phase to empower each individual to achieve the best outcome possible.

Age: 63

In practice since: 1997

Gender: Male

Languages: German

Education University of Tennessee : Residency

Rush Medical College : Medical School

Baptist Hospital (Nashville, TN) : Internship

University of Toronto : Fellowship

University of Tennessee : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



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