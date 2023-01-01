Jeffrey Smith, MD
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Orthopedics - trauma
Jeffrey Smith, MD
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Orthopedics - trauma
Location and phone
Orthopedic Trauma and Fracture Specialists3750 Convoy St
Suite 201
San Diego, CA 92111
About Jeffrey Smith, MD
My mission is to provide high-quality, individual-focused care to trauma patients with compassion and state-of-the-art technology from the time of injury to the point of maximum post-injury function. I specialize in treating a wide range of routine and complex orthopedic conditions. I emphasize specialty care and aim to serve patients above the community standard. Orthopedic injuries with subsequent short-term and/or long-term disability can have a dramatic life impact and I tend to every patient to assist them in achieving optimal health. My goal is to use all available resources to return each patient to their pre-injury function. I believe in a multidisciplinary approach, utilizing expert resources in areas of orthotics/prosthetics, physical/occupational therapy, subspecialist physicians and nutrition. A special emphasis is placed on education and patient participation in the recovery phase to empower each individual to achieve the best outcome possible.
Age:60
In practice since:1997
Gender:Male
Languages:English, German
Education
University of Tennessee:Residency
Rush Medical College:Medical School
Baptist Hospital (Nashville, TN):Internship
University of Toronto:Fellowship
University of Tennessee:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Elbow arthroplasty
- Fracture management
- Orthopedic surgery
- Trauma (orthopedic surgery)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1952324766
Insurance plans accepted
Jeffrey Smith, MD, accepts 21 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jeffrey Smith, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jeffrey Smith, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
