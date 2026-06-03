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Jeffrey M. Smith, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Orthopedics - trauma

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In-network insurance plans

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United Medical Doctors

858-278-8031

3750 Convoy St
Suite 201
San Diego, CA 92111

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Location and phone

  1. United Medical Doctors

    3750 Convoy St
    Suite 201
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions

    858-278-8031

About Jeffrey M. Smith, MD

My mission is to provide high-quality, individual-focused care to trauma patients with compassion and state-of-the-art technology from the time of injury to the point of maximum post-injury function. I specialize in treating a wide range of routine and complex orthopedic conditions. I emphasize specialty care and aim to serve patients above the community standard. Orthopedic injuries with subsequent short-term and/or long-term disability can have a dramatic life impact and I tend to every patient to assist them in achieving optimal health. My goal is to use all available resources to return each patient to their pre-injury function. I believe in a multidisciplinary approach, utilizing expert resources in areas of orthotics/prosthetics, physical/occupational therapy, subspecialist physicians and nutrition. A special emphasis is placed on education and patient participation in the recovery phase to empower each individual to achieve the best outcome possible.

Age: 63
In practice since: 1997
Gender: Male
Languages: German

Education

University of Tennessee: Residency
Rush Medical College: Medical School
Baptist Hospital (Nashville, TN): Internship
University of Toronto: Fellowship
University of Tennessee: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1952324766

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jeffrey M. Smith, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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