About Jenny Koo, MD
I decided to become a physician because I love of science and have the desire to help people. I feel that being a neonatologist and being able to care for babies is a privilege. It is a privilege to be part of these families' lives, and to be trusted to care for their fragile little babies. I strongly believe in family-centered care, and the importance of inviting families to be active parts of the care team. In my spare time, I write and illustrate children's books, and explore the food scene.
Age:34
In practice since:2020
Gender:Female
Languages:Cantonese, English, Mandarin
Education
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Birth defect
- Birth injury
- Hypoglycemia (newborn)
- Intrauterine growth restriction
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Prematurity
- Respiratory issues (newborn)
- Transient tachypnea of the newborn (TTN)
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1851719413
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jenny Koo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jenny Koo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.