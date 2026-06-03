A good read: A book about the NICU for infants’ siblings
For her fourth book, neonatologist Dr. Koo published a children’s book about the NICU, targeted to children with a sibling in the unit.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neonatology
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neonatology
(board certified)
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
I decided to become a physician because I love of science and have the desire to help people. I feel that being a neonatologist and being able to care for babies is a privilege. It is a privilege to be part of these families' lives, and to be trusted to care for their fragile little babies. I strongly believe in family-centered care, and the importance of inviting families to be active parts of the care team. In my spare time, I write and illustrate children's books, and explore the food scene.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jenny K. Koo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jenny K. Koo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Jenny K. Koo, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
For her fourth book, neonatologist Dr. Koo published a children’s book about the NICU, targeted to children with a sibling in the unit.
Dr. Jenny Koo writes and illustrates children’s books that explore world cultures.
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