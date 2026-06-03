About Jenny K. Koo, MD

I decided to become a physician because I love of science and have the desire to help people. I feel that being a neonatologist and being able to care for babies is a privilege. It is a privilege to be part of these families' lives, and to be trusted to care for their fragile little babies. I strongly believe in family-centered care, and the importance of inviting families to be active parts of the care team. In my spare time, I write and illustrate children's books, and explore the food scene.

Age: 37

In practice since: 2020

Gender: Female



Education University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

