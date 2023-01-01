John Frey, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
John R. Frey, MD7910 Frost St
Suite 250
San Diego, CA 92123
About John Frey, MD
Age:75
In practice since:1988
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Fry
Languages:English
Education
University of Southern California:Residency
University of Southern California:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Breast disease
- Colon surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hemorrhoids
- Hernia repair
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Pilonidal cyst
- Trauma
NPI
1396751285
Insurance plans accepted
John Frey, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
John Frey, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from John Frey, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
