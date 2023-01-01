About John Hammes, MD

I was inspired to become a doctor by my mom, who is a nurse, and the physicians who cared for me when I was a teenager. I was always good at and interested in science, math and the humanities. Becoming a physician was a logical way to combine these. When approaching patients, I try to ask myself how I would approach them if they were a family member, spouse or best friend and then act accordingly. I believe the competencies embraced by the American Committee on Graduate Medical Education — which include medical knowledge, professionalism, proper communication, practice-based learning/improvement and patient care — are an excellent framework for all physicians. I place a lot of value on quality-of-life issues. My family is the most important thing in my life. Outside of work, I love to spend time outdoors with my wife and children. I also run, cycle and surf whenever I can.

Age: 66

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency

Walter Reed Army Medical Center : Internship

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Coronado Hospital



Areas of focus Dialysis

