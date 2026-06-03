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John S. Hammes, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Nephrology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Balboa Nephrology Group

619-299-2350

4060 4th Ave
Suite 220
San Diego, CA 92103

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Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group

    4060 4th Ave
    Suite 220
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions

    619-299-2350

About John S. Hammes, MD

I was inspired to become a doctor by my mom, who is a nurse, and the physicians who cared for me when I was a teenager. I was always good at and interested in science, math and the humanities. Becoming a physician was a logical way to combine these. When approaching patients, I try to ask myself how I would approach them if they were a family member, spouse or best friend and then act accordingly. I believe the competencies embraced by the American Committee on Graduate Medical Education — which include medical knowledge, professionalism, proper communication, practice-based learning/improvement and patient care — are an excellent framework for all physicians. I place a lot of value on quality-of-life issues. My family is the most important thing in my life. Outside of work, I love to spend time outdoors with my wife and children. I also run, cycle and surf whenever I can.

Age: 59
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
Walter Reed Army Medical Center: Internship
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Dialysis

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1891766994

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

John S. Hammes, MD, accepts 46 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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