John S. Hammes, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
John S. Hammes, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group
4060 4th Ave
Suite 220
San Diego, CA 92103
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About John S. Hammes, MD
I was inspired to become a doctor by my mom, who is a nurse, and the physicians who cared for me when I was a teenager. I was always good at and interested in science, math and the humanities. Becoming a physician was a logical way to combine these. When approaching patients, I try to ask myself how I would approach them if they were a family member, spouse or best friend and then act accordingly. I believe the competencies embraced by the American Committee on Graduate Medical Education — which include medical knowledge, professionalism, proper communication, practice-based learning/improvement and patient care — are an excellent framework for all physicians. I place a lot of value on quality-of-life issues. My family is the most important thing in my life. Outside of work, I love to spend time outdoors with my wife and children. I also run, cycle and surf whenever I can.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dialysis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1891766994
Insurance plans accepted
John S. Hammes, MD, accepts 46 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from John S. Hammes, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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