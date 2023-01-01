John Wilkinson, MD
John Wilkinson, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Hematology/oncology (board certified)
Location and phone
East County Hematology/Oncology5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 207
San Diego, CA 92120
About John Wilkinson, MD
Age:69
In practice since:1987
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Southern California:Medical School
University of Southern California:Internship
University of Southern California:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Blood disorders
- Cancer
NPI
1114092723
Insurance plans accepted
John Wilkinson, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
