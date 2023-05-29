Ratings and reviews

Verified Patient May 29, 2023 5.0 Dr Jankiewicz explained the procedure and answered all my questions

Verified Patient May 27, 2023 5.0 Doctor explained everything and addressed concerns. Very thorough

Verified Patient May 27, 2023 5.0 I feel that I'm treating with the best surgeon in the world!