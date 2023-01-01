Provider Image

Joseph Zeidan, DMD

Doctor of dental medicine (DMD)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery (board certified)

Accepting new patients
  1. J. Zeidan, DMD Inc.
    8950 Villa La Jolla Drive
    Suite A128
    San Diego, CA 92037
    858-452-8606

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

Age:
 40
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Education
Lutheran Medical Center:
 Residency
Yale University:
 Residency
Louisiana State University:
 Internship
Brooklyn Hospital Center:
 Residency
Florida Craniofacial Institute:
 Fellowship
NOVA Southeastern University:
 Medical School
Griffin Center for Cosmetic Surgery / Baptist Golden Triangle:
 Fellowship
1497065775

