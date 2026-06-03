Doctor of dental medicine (DMD)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of dental medicine (DMD)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
J. Zeidan, DMD Inc.
8950 Villa La Jolla Drive
Suite A128
San Diego, CA 92037
Get directions
858-452-8606
Fax: 858-452-3610
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
-
Friday
About Joseph Zeidan, DMD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1497065775
Insurance plans accepted
Joseph Zeidan, DMD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph Zeidan, DMD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph Zeidan, DMD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.