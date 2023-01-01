Joseph Zeidan, DMD
No ratings available
Doctor of dental medicine (DMD)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery (board certified)
Joseph Zeidan, DMD
No ratings available
Doctor of dental medicine (DMD)
Oral and maxillofacial surgery (board certified)
Location and phone
J. Zeidan, DMD Inc.8950 Villa La Jolla Drive
Suite A128
San Diego, CA 92037
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Joseph Zeidan, DMD
Age:40
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Education
Lutheran Medical Center:Residency
Yale University:Residency
Louisiana State University:Internship
Brooklyn Hospital Center:Residency
Florida Craniofacial Institute:Fellowship
NOVA Southeastern University:Medical School
Griffin Center for Cosmetic Surgery / Baptist Golden Triangle:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1497065775
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph Zeidan, DMD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Joseph Zeidan, DMD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.