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Joseph Zeidan, DMD

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Doctor of dental medicine (DMD)

Oral and maxillofacial surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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J. Zeidan, DMD Inc.

858-452-8606
Fax: 858-452-3610

8950 Villa La Jolla Drive
Suite A128
San Diego, CA 92037

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. J. Zeidan, DMD Inc.

    8950 Villa La Jolla Drive
    Suite A128
    San Diego, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-452-8606
    Fax: 858-452-3610

Care schedule

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About Joseph Zeidan, DMD

Age: 42
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male

Education

Lutheran Medical Center: Residency
Yale University: Residency
Louisiana State University: Internship
Brooklyn Hospital Center: Residency
NOVA Southeastern University: Medical School
Florida Craniofacial Institute: Fellowship
Griffin Center for Cosmetic Surgery / Baptist Golden Triangle: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1497065775

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Joseph Zeidan, DMD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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