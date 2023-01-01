Provider Image

Juan Lozano, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  San Ysidro Health Center
    678 3rd Ave
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    619-662-4100
    Fax: 619-205-1375

About Juan Lozano, MD

Age:
 31
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Education
Saint Louis University:
 Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Residency
NPI
1396373619

Juan Lozano, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

