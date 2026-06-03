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Julie R. Gilbert, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hand surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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San Diego Hand Specialists

858-715-9200

8008 Frost St.
Suite 403
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Hand Specialists

    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 403
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-715-9200

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Julie R. Gilbert, MD

My practice is dedicated solely to the treatment of patients with hand and wrist problems. I treat each patient individually with a focus on and dedication to excellence. I like taking care of people and restoring their ability to return to activities they enjoy as well as to lead productive lives. I enjoy working at Sharp, which shares my core values of dedication to excellence, focusing on patient care and providing the best possible experience for the patient confronted with a health issue. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my three children, as well as running, swimming and other outdoor activities.

Age: 53
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Female

Education

University of California, San Francisco: Internship
University of California, San Francisco: Residency
Hartford Hospital: Fellowship
Harvard Medical School: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Carpal tunnel
  • Hand surgery
  • Nerve repair
  • Reconstructive surgery
  • Tendon repair
  • Upper extremity surgery

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1659378990

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Julie R. Gilbert, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.