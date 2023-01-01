About Julie Gilbert, MD

My practice is dedicated solely to the treatment of patients with hand and wrist problems. I treat each patient individually with a focus on and dedication to excellence. I like taking care of people and restoring their ability to return to activities they enjoy as well as to lead productive lives. I enjoy working at Sharp, which shares my core values of dedication to excellence, focusing on patient care and providing the best possible experience for the patient confronted with a health issue. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my three children, as well as running, swimming and other outdoor activities.

Age: 50

In practice since: 2004

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education University of California, San Francisco : Internship

University of California, San Francisco : Residency

Hartford Hospital : Fellowship

Harvard Medical School : Medical School



Areas of focus Carpal tunnel

Hand surgery

Nerve repair

Reconstructive surgery

Tendon repair

Upper extremity surgery

