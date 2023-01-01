Julie Gilbert, MD
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Hand surgery (board certified)
Upper extremity
Location and phone
San Diego Hand Specialists8008 Frost St.
Suite 403
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Julie Gilbert, MD
My practice is dedicated solely to the treatment of patients with hand and wrist problems. I treat each patient individually with a focus on and dedication to excellence. I like taking care of people and restoring their ability to return to activities they enjoy as well as to lead productive lives. I enjoy working at Sharp, which shares my core values of dedication to excellence, focusing on patient care and providing the best possible experience for the patient confronted with a health issue. Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my three children, as well as running, swimming and other outdoor activities.
Age:50
In practice since:2004
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Francisco:Internship
University of California, San Francisco:Residency
Hartford Hospital:Fellowship
Harvard Medical School:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Carpal tunnel
- Hand surgery
- Nerve repair
- Reconstructive surgery
- Tendon repair
- Upper extremity surgery
NPI
1659378990
Insurance plans accepted
Julie Gilbert, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Julie Gilbert, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Julie Gilbert, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
