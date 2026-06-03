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About Katherine Wall, PA
I chose a career in medicine because I want to improve the daily life of my patients and provide a welcoming experience to those who seek out help. My philosophy is to treat each patient as a family and friend. Building trust between provider/patient can help accomplish the goal of patient wellness both physically and mentally. I vow to devote my time to all components of patient care. I believe in transforming healthcare to fit the individual need of each patient. In my spare time, I enjoy summer activities such as wakeboarding, camping, and walking with my dog. During the winter months I like to escape to the mountains to snowboard and try new recipes to bake.
Education
NPI
1801575147
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Katherine Wall, PA? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Katherine Wall, PA? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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