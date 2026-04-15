8 ways to strengthen your pelvic floor
Pelvic floor muscles help us perform many important functions. These 8 tips will keep them in shape.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Female pelvic reconstructive surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Female pelvic reconstructive surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal
7695 Cardinal Court
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123-3357
Get directions
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa
8881 Fletcher Parkway
Suite 105B
La Mesa, CA 91942-3132
Get directions
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal
7695 Cardinal Court
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa
8881 Fletcher Parkway
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I became an OBGYN because I really enjoy taking care of women in different phases of their life and health. During my residency, learning more about the impact of pelvic floor disorders on my patients' lives blossomed my love and interest in urogynecology. My patient care philosophy is centered on patient education and personalized treatment paths. In female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery, I mainly deal with quality-of-life issues and education. Pelvic floor disorders are not just supposed to be accepted as part of aging is so important. I believe in a shared decision making with my patients in order to find the best treatment option for them. In my spare time, I enjoy cooking and spending time with family. Pelvic floor disorders can greatly impact women's quality of life. Issues such as pelvic organ prolapse and urinary leakage at times lead to isolation, prevent individuals from exercise, or even enjoying a laugh with friends. I believe that acknowledging the effect these issues have on women's lives and treating them is very important. Just because we can have these issues as we have children or age as women, it does not mean we have to live with it.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1184044182
Kimia Menhaji, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kimia Menhaji, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kimia Menhaji, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Kimia Menhaji, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.