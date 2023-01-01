Kimia Menhaji, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
- 6125 Paseo Del Norte
Suite 200
Carlsbad, CA 92011
8881 Fletcher Parkway
Suite 105
La Mesa, CA 91942
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc.
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
8881 Fletcher Parkway
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc.
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Kimia Menhaji, MD
I became an OBGYN because I really enjoy taking care of women in different phases of their life and health. During my residency, learning more about the impact of pelvic floor disorders on my patients' lives blossomed my love and interest in urogynecology. My patient care philosophy is centered on patient education and personalized treatment paths. In female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery, I mainly deal with quality-of-life issues and education. Pelvic floor disorders are not just supposed to be accepted as part of aging is so important. I believe in a shared decision making with my patients in order to find the best treatment option for them. In my spare time, I enjoy cooking and spending time with family. Pelvic floor disorders can greatly impact women's quality of life. Issues such as pelvic organ prolapse and urinary leakage at times lead to isolation, prevent individuals from exercise, or even enjoying a laugh with friends. I believe that acknowledging the effect these issues have on women's lives and treating them is very important. Just because we can have these issues as we have children or age as women, it does not mean we have to live with it.
Age:38
In practice since:2021
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
Pennsylvania Hospital:Residency
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai:Fellowship
Temple University:Medical School
Pennsylvania Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Female pelvic health
- Fistula repair
- Incontinence
- Robotic-assisted surgery - OBGYN
NPI
1184044182
Insurance plans accepted
Kimia Menhaji, MD, accepts 33 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
