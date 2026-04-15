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Kimia Menhaji, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Female pelvic reconstructive surgery

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal

858-277-9378

7695 Cardinal Court
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123-3357

West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa

619-403-5700

8881 Fletcher Parkway
Suite 105B
La Mesa, CA 91942-3132

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal

    7695 Cardinal Court
    Suite 240
    San Diego, CA 92123-3357
    Get directions

    858-277-9378

  2. West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa

    8881 Fletcher Parkway
    Suite 105B
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3132
    Get directions

    619-403-5700

Care schedule

West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal

7695 Cardinal Court

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa

8881 Fletcher Parkway

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Kimia Menhaji, MD

I became an OBGYN because I really enjoy taking care of women in different phases of their life and health. During my residency, learning more about the impact of pelvic floor disorders on my patients' lives blossomed my love and interest in urogynecology. My patient care philosophy is centered on patient education and personalized treatment paths. In female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery, I mainly deal with quality-of-life issues and education. Pelvic floor disorders are not just supposed to be accepted as part of aging is so important. I believe in a shared decision making with my patients in order to find the best treatment option for them. In my spare time, I enjoy cooking and spending time with family. Pelvic floor disorders can greatly impact women's quality of life. Issues such as pelvic organ prolapse and urinary leakage at times lead to isolation, prevent individuals from exercise, or even enjoying a laugh with friends. I believe that acknowledging the effect these issues have on women's lives and treating them is very important. Just because we can have these issues as we have children or age as women, it does not mean we have to live with it.

Age: 41
In practice since: 2021
Gender: Female
Languages: English, Farsi, Persian

Education

Pennsylvania Hospital: Residency
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai: Fellowship
Temple University: Medical School
Pennsylvania Hospital: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Fistula repair

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1184044182

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Kimia Menhaji, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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