Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Neurology (board certified)
Pediatric neurology (board certified)
The Neuron Clinic450 4th Ave
Suite 214
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions619-425-3840
Fax: 619-425-3842
The Neuron Clinic44045 Margarita Rd
Suite 106
Temecula, CA 92592
Get directions951-462-4624
Fax: 951-462-4625
About Klari Olenski, DO
Gender:Female
Education
Phoenix Children's Hospital:Internship
Phoenix Children's Hospital:Residency
Barrow Neurological Institute:Fellowship
Touro University California:Medical School
NPI
1700265832
Insurance plans accepted
Klari Olenski, DO, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Klari Olenski, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
