Kris Vasant, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Anesthesiology (board certified)
About Kris Vasant, MD
Age:36
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Education
Temple University Hospital / Lewis Katz School of Medicine:Residency
University of Minnesota Medical School:Fellowship
Montefiore Medical Center / Albert Einstein College of Medicine:Internship
American University of Antigua College of Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1730610817
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kris Vasant, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
