Krishna Cidambi, MD
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street8008 Frost St.
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Krishna Cidambi, MD
I decided to become a joint replacement surgeon to combine my desire of helping and connecting with patients, by restoring function in a dramatic way through surgery, with my interests in engineering and technology. I believe in a patient-centered approach. I am passionate about educating patients and their families so that they understand their hip and knee conditions as well as all treatment options available to them. My goals are to provide patients with high quality, up-to-date surgery in a comforting manner. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, playing basketball and golf, hiking and travel.
Age:39
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Kid-aam-bee
Languages:English, Spanish, Tamil
Education
University of California, San Diego:Internship
Hoag Orthopedic Institute:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1275836959
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Krishna Cidambi, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
85 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Dr CIDAMBI is very helpful. He helped me understand my options, recovery, and future mobility.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientMay 10, 2023
5.0
Dr. Cidambi is very professional, personable and a very good listener. Answered all my questions without hesitation. #1
Verified PatientMay 10, 2023
5.0
Love Dr. Cidambi and Leticia
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.