Krishna Cidambi, MD

Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street
    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 106
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-939-5434

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Krishna Cidambi, MD

I decided to become a joint replacement surgeon to combine my desire of helping and connecting with patients, by restoring function in a dramatic way through surgery, with my interests in engineering and technology. I believe in a patient-centered approach. I am passionate about educating patients and their families so that they understand their hip and knee conditions as well as all treatment options available to them. My goals are to provide patients with high quality, up-to-date surgery in a comforting manner. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, playing basketball and golf, hiking and travel.
Age:
 39
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Kid-aam-bee
Languages: 
English, Spanish, Tamil
Education
University of California, San Diego:
 Internship
Hoag Orthopedic Institute:
 Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
University of California, San Diego:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1275836959
4.9
85 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 22, 2023
5.0
Dr CIDAMBI is very helpful. He helped me understand my options, recovery, and future mobility.
Verified Patient
May 18, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
May 10, 2023
5.0
Dr. Cidambi is very professional, personable and a very good listener. Answered all my questions without hesitation. #1
Verified Patient
May 10, 2023
5.0
Love Dr. Cidambi and Leticia
