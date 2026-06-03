Krishna R. Cidambi, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Krishna R. Cidambi, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street East Orthopedics
8008 Frost St.
SRS FSE ORTHOPEDICS
San Diego, CA 92123-4205
Get directions
858-939-5434
Fax: 858-939-5467
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Krishna R. Cidambi, MD
I decided to become a joint replacement surgeon to combine my desire of helping and connecting with patients, by restoring function in a dramatic way through surgery, with my interests in engineering and technology. I believe in a patient-centered approach. I am passionate about educating patients and their families so that they understand their hip and knee conditions as well as all treatment options available to them. My goals are to provide patients with high quality, up-to-date surgery in a comforting manner. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, playing basketball and golf, hiking and travel.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1275836959
Insurance plans accepted
Krishna R. Cidambi, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
446 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
He is amazing! He made me whole again with my first knee replacement. I am actually excited to do my other knee. I know it is not fun, but the results are life changing.
Verified Patient
June 10, 2026
5.0
Good experience
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Dr Cidambi was very attentive and supportive to my concerns
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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