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Krishna R. Cidambi, MD

4.9

446 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street East Orthopedics

858-939-5434
Fax: 858-939-5467

8008 Frost St.
SRS FSE ORTHOPEDICS
San Diego, CA 92123-4205

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street East Orthopedics

    8008 Frost St.
    SRS FSE ORTHOPEDICS
    San Diego, CA 92123-4205
    Get directions

    858-939-5434
    Fax: 858-939-5467

Care schedule

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About Krishna R. Cidambi, MD

I decided to become a joint replacement surgeon to combine my desire of helping and connecting with patients, by restoring function in a dramatic way through surgery, with my interests in engineering and technology. I believe in a patient-centered approach. I am passionate about educating patients and their families so that they understand their hip and knee conditions as well as all treatment options available to them. My goals are to provide patients with high quality, up-to-date surgery in a comforting manner. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, playing basketball and golf, hiking and travel.

Age: 42
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male
Name pronunciation: Kid-aam-bee

Education

University of California, San Diego: Internship
Hoag Orthopedic Institute: Fellowship
University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1275836959

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Krishna R. Cidambi, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

446 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

He is amazing! He made me whole again with my first knee replacement. I am actually excited to do my other knee. I know it is not fun, but the results are life changing.

Verified Patient

June 10, 2026

5.0

Good experience

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Good

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Dr Cidambi was very attentive and supportive to my concerns

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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