I decided to become a joint replacement surgeon to combine my desire of helping and connecting with patients, by restoring function in a dramatic way through surgery, with my interests in engineering and technology. I believe in a patient-centered approach. I am passionate about educating patients and their families so that they understand their hip and knee conditions as well as all treatment options available to them. My goals are to provide patients with high quality, up-to-date surgery in a comforting manner. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, playing basketball and golf, hiking and travel.

Age: 39

In practice since: 2023

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Kid-aam-bee

Languages: English , Spanish , Tamil

Education University of California, San Diego : Internship

Hoag Orthopedic Institute : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Diego : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Coronado Hospital



NPI 1275836959