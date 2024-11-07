Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Kristin Keefe, MD
I am a full-time, board-certified hospice and palliative medicine (HPM) physician, with a prior career in gynecologic oncology and OBGYN. I have practiced HPM in both the ambulatory and inpatient settings in Boston, Austin and San Diego for over a decade, serving as director of palliative medicine in two large health care systems, Steward Health Care and the Seton Family of Hospitals, and served as chief medical officer of two large hospices and home care agencies. As a gynecologic oncologist, the conversations I had with my patients and families were as important, if not more so, as the surgery or chemotherapy I was providing. I thoroughly enjoyed the challenges of helping patients and families navigate the uncertainties of their disease and determine the best treatment options while considering factors that contributed to their quality of life and sense of well-being. Palliative medicine, also known as palliative care, allows me to do all of this with patients with advanced diseases, not just cancer. Many of my patients have progressive functional, physical and cognitive decline from advanced heart, lung, kidney, liver and neurological diseases like ALS, MS, Parkinson’s and dementia, as well as frailty and debility related to the aging process. I look forward to partnering with you, your family and other clinical providers to coordinate your care needs.
Languages:English
Education
Brigham and Women's Hospital:Internship
Brigham and Women's Hospital:Residency
University of California, Irvine:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1841258209
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kristin Keefe, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristin Keefe, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Kristin Keefe, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Kristin Keefe, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.