About Kristin Keefe, MD

I am a full-time, board-certified hospice and palliative medicine (HPM) physician, with a prior career in gynecologic oncology and OBGYN. I have practiced HPM in both the ambulatory and inpatient settings in Boston, Austin and San Diego for over a decade, serving as director of palliative medicine in two large health care systems, Steward Health Care and the Seton Family of Hospitals, and served as chief medical officer of two large hospices and home care agencies. As a gynecologic oncologist, the conversations I had with my patients and families were as important, if not more so, as the surgery or chemotherapy I was providing. I thoroughly enjoyed the challenges of helping patients and families navigate the uncertainties of their disease and determine the best treatment options while considering factors that contributed to their quality of life and sense of well-being. Palliative medicine, also known as palliative care, allows me to do all of this with patients with advanced diseases, not just cancer. Many of my patients have progressive functional, physical and cognitive decline from advanced heart, lung, kidney, liver and neurological diseases like ALS, MS, Parkinson’s and dementia, as well as frailty and debility related to the aging process. I look forward to partnering with you, your family and other clinical providers to coordinate your care needs.

Languages: English

Education Brigham and Women's Hospital : Internship

Internship Brigham and Women's Hospital : Residency

Residency University of California, Irvine : Fellowship

Fellowship

Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital

