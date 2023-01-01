Larry Emdur, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Pulmonary disease
Larry Emdur, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Pulmonary disease
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Larry Emdur, DO
Utilizing my board certifications in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine and anti-aging and regeneration medicine, I provide adult patients with care for their primary medical needs, with an emphasis on prevention. I have a special interest in treating depression, headaches, asthma, allergies and chronic fatigue syndrome, and provide school and sports physicals, as well as second opinions.
Age:75
In practice since:1984
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Michigan State University:Medical School
Cleveland Clinic Foundation:Residency
Detroit Osteopathic Hospital:Internship
Cleveland Clinic Foundation:Internship
Cleveland Clinic Foundation:Fellowship
Henry Ford Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- COPD
- Critical care
- Sleep disorders
- Tuberculosis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1932109642
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Larry Emdur, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Larry Emdur, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.