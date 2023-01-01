About Larry Emdur, DO

Utilizing my board certifications in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine and anti-aging and regeneration medicine, I provide adult patients with care for their primary medical needs, with an emphasis on prevention. I have a special interest in treating depression, headaches, asthma, allergies and chronic fatigue syndrome, and provide school and sports physicals, as well as second opinions.

Age: 75

In practice since: 1984

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Michigan State University : Medical School

Cleveland Clinic Foundation : Residency

Detroit Osteopathic Hospital : Internship

Cleveland Clinic Foundation : Internship

Cleveland Clinic Foundation : Fellowship

Henry Ford Hospital : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Asthma

COPD

Critical care

Sleep disorders

Tuberculosis

