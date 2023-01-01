Lily Tang, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Diagnostic radiology (board certified)
Insurance
About Lily Tang, MD
I strive to provide the best possible care for my patients, one patient and one study at a time. I was inspired by my aunt, who is a surgeon. In medical school, I fell in love with radiology. It provides an intellectually stimulating career and allows me to assist my physician colleagues in making the correct diagnosis and finding the right treatment for my patients. I enjoy spending my spare time with my family. I also enjoy traveling, concerts/theater, and outdoor activities, e.g. hiking, biking and exploring the national parks.
Age:48
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Mandarin
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center:Internship
NPI
1962682179
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lily Tang, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lily Tang, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
