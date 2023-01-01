About Lily Tang, MD

I strive to provide the best possible care for my patients, one patient and one study at a time. I was inspired by my aunt, who is a surgeon. In medical school, I fell in love with radiology. It provides an intellectually stimulating career and allows me to assist my physician colleagues in making the correct diagnosis and finding the right treatment for my patients. I enjoy spending my spare time with my family. I also enjoy traveling, concerts/theater, and outdoor activities, e.g. hiking, biking and exploring the national parks.

Age: 48

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Mandarin

Education University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Residency

University of California, San Francisco : Medical School

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center : Internship



NPI 1962682179