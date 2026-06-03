Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Radiology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Lily E. Tang, MD
I strive to provide the best possible care for my patients, one patient and one study at a time. I was inspired by my aunt, who is a surgeon. In medical school, I fell in love with radiology. It provides an intellectually stimulating career and allows me to assist my physician colleagues in making the correct diagnosis and finding the right treatment for my patients. I enjoy spending my spare time with my family. I also enjoy traveling, concerts/theater, and outdoor activities, e.g. hiking, biking and exploring the national parks.
Education
NPI
1962682179
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lily E. Tang, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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