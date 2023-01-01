About Lindsey Urband, MD

I decided to become a physician because I enjoy people and science and medicine was a field that allowed me to incorporate both interests into one career. I believe in establishing trust and confidence in the patient-physician relationship by taking the time to educate patients regarding their symptoms and diagnosis. I think it is important for a patient to be informed to help make a decision regarding their treatment options and I spend time with each patient to facilitate information sharing. In my spare time, I enjoy athletic activities including running, paddle boarding, skiing and hiking. I also enjoy spending time with family and friends.

Age: 41

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Minnesota : Medical School

University of Minnesota : Internship

Erie County Medical Center : Residency

Hand Center of San Antonio : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1740422997