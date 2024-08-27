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Lindsey S. Urband, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hand surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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Insurance plans accepted

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About Lindsey S. Urband, MD

I decided to become a physician because I enjoy people and science and medicine was a field that allowed me to incorporate both interests into one career. I believe in establishing trust and confidence in the patient-physician relationship by taking the time to educate patients regarding their symptoms and diagnosis. I think it is important for a patient to be informed to help make a decision regarding their treatment options and I spend time with each patient to facilitate information sharing. In my spare time, I enjoy athletic activities including running, paddle boarding, skiing and hiking. I also enjoy spending time with family and friends.

Age: 44
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of Minnesota: Medical School
University of Minnesota: Internship
Erie County Medical Center: Residency
Hand Center of San Antonio: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1740422997

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

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