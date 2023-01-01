Lindsey Urband, MD

Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Upper extremity
Medical Group
Sharp Community
  1. 8008 Frost St
    Suite 403
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-715-9200

About Lindsey Urband, MD

I decided to become a physician because I enjoy people and science and medicine was a field that allowed me to incorporate both interests into one career. I believe in establishing trust and confidence in the patient-physician relationship by taking the time to educate patients regarding their symptoms and diagnosis. I think it is important for a patient to be informed to help make a decision regarding their treatment options and I spend time with each patient to facilitate information sharing. In my spare time, I enjoy athletic activities including running, paddle boarding, skiing and hiking. I also enjoy spending time with family and friends.
Age:
 41
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of Minnesota:
 Medical School
University of Minnesota:
 Internship
Erie County Medical Center:
 Residency
Hand Center of San Antonio:
 Fellowship
