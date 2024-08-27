Lindsey S. Urband, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hand surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Lindsey S. Urband, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hand surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Lindsey S. Urband, MD
I decided to become a physician because I enjoy people and science and medicine was a field that allowed me to incorporate both interests into one career. I believe in establishing trust and confidence in the patient-physician relationship by taking the time to educate patients regarding their symptoms and diagnosis. I think it is important for a patient to be informed to help make a decision regarding their treatment options and I spend time with each patient to facilitate information sharing. In my spare time, I enjoy athletic activities including running, paddle boarding, skiing and hiking. I also enjoy spending time with family and friends.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1740422997
Special recognitions
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