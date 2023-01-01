Lindsey Urband, MD
- 8008 Frost St
Suite 403
San Diego, CA 92123
About Lindsey Urband, MD
I decided to become a physician because I enjoy people and science and medicine was a field that allowed me to incorporate both interests into one career. I believe in establishing trust and confidence in the patient-physician relationship by taking the time to educate patients regarding their symptoms and diagnosis. I think it is important for a patient to be informed to help make a decision regarding their treatment options and I spend time with each patient to facilitate information sharing. In my spare time, I enjoy athletic activities including running, paddle boarding, skiing and hiking. I also enjoy spending time with family and friends.
Age:41
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Minnesota:Medical School
University of Minnesota:Internship
Erie County Medical Center:Residency
Hand Center of San Antonio:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adhesive capsulitis
- Biceps tendon rupture
- Biceps tenodesis
- Carpal tunnel
- Fracture management
- Hand microsurgery
- Hand surgery
- Hand therapy
- Labral repair
- Labral tear repair
- Nerve repair
- Orthopedic surgery
- Reattachments
- Reconstructive surgery
- Reverse total shoulder
- Rotator cuff repair
- Separated shoulder
- Shoulder and clavical fracture
- Shoulder arthroplasty
- Shoulder arthroscopy
- Shoulder dislocations
- Shoulder osteoarthritis
- Tendon repair
- Total shoulder
- Upper extremity joint replacement
- Upper extremity surgery
NPI
1740422997
Special recognitions
