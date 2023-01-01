About Lisa Marie Schnurr, DO

I decided to become a physician because it was the perfect blend between my love for science and passion to help my community. I believe a patient-centered approach to medicine is the foundation to excellent patient care. All treatment plans should include shared decision making between the patient and the provider. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family, enjoying the outdoors and exploring new adventures.

Age: 35

In practice since: 2019

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Eastern Connecticut at Manchester Memorial Hospital : Internship

Eastern Connecticut at Manchester Memorial Hospital : Residency

Western University Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific : Medical School



NPI 1255792438