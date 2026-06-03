Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Urgent care
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Urgent care
(board certified)
Medical Group
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Lisa M. Schnurr, DO
I decided to become a physician because it was the perfect blend between my love for science and passion to help my community. I believe a patient-centered approach to medicine is the foundation to excellent patient care. All treatment plans should include shared decision making between the patient and the provider. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family, enjoying the outdoors and exploring new adventures.
Education
NPI
1255792438
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lisa M. Schnurr, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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