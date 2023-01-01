Lisa Marie Schnurr, DO
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Lisa Marie Schnurr, DO
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Lisa Marie Schnurr, DO
I decided to become a physician because it was the perfect blend between my love for science and passion to help my community. I believe a patient-centered approach to medicine is the foundation to excellent patient care. All treatment plans should include shared decision making between the patient and the provider. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family, enjoying the outdoors and exploring new adventures.
Age:35
In practice since:2019
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Eastern Connecticut at Manchester Memorial Hospital:Internship
Eastern Connecticut at Manchester Memorial Hospital:Residency
Western University Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific:Medical School
NPI
1255792438
Special recognitions
