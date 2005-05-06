About Lise Wiltse, MD

Listen to the patient and after examination and review of pertinent data, attempt to map out a treatment plan which will decrease their pain and improve their quality of life.

Age: 65

65 In practice since: 1999

1999 Gender: Female

Female Languages: English

Education University of Nevada, Reno : Internship

Internship University of California, Irvine : Residency

Residency University of California, Irvine : Fellowship

Fellowship University of California, Irvine : Medical School

Medical School

Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital

