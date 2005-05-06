Provider Image

Lise Wiltse, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Anesthesiology (board certified)
Pain medicine (board certified)

About Lise Wiltse, MD

Listen to the patient and after examination and review of pertinent data, attempt to map out a treatment plan which will decrease their pain and improve their quality of life.

Age:

 65

In practice since:

 1999

Gender:

 Female

Languages: 

English

Education

University of Nevada, Reno:

 Internship

University of California, Irvine:

 Residency

University of California, Irvine:

 Fellowship

University of California, Irvine:

 Medical School

NPI

1346252574

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Guardian Angel recognitions

Lise Wiltse, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lise Wiltse, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
