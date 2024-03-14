Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
FocusHealth7525 Linda Vista Rd
Suite A
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions858-277-2361
Fax: 858-569-1981
FocusHealth Kearny Mesa8765 Aero Drive
Suite 130
San Diego, CA 92123-1781
Get directions858-541-0181
Fax: 858-637-9035
Care schedule
FocusHealth7525 Linda Vista Rd
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
FocusHealth Kearny Mesa8765 Aero Drive
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Lowell Kleinman, MD
Age:61
Gender:Male
Education
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Residency
State University of New York, Downstate:Medical School
NPI
1407875941
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Lowell Kleinman, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lowell Kleinman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lowell Kleinman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.