Provider Image

Lowell Kleinman, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. FocusHealth
    7525 Linda Vista Rd
    Suite A
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions
    858-277-2361
    Fax: 858-569-1981
  2. FocusHealth Kearny Mesa
    8765 Aero Drive
    Suite 130
    San Diego, CA 92123-1781
    Get directions
    858-541-0181
    Fax: 858-637-9035

Care schedule

FocusHealth
7525 Linda Vista Rd
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
FocusHealth Kearny Mesa
8765 Aero Drive
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Lowell Kleinman, MD

Age:
 61
Gender:
 Male
Education
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:
 Residency
State University of New York, Downstate:
 Medical School
NPI
1407875941
Patient Portal

Insurance plans accepted

Lowell Kleinman, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lowell Kleinman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.