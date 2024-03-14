Provider Image

Luke Oakley, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiology (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)

Accepting new patients

  1. San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group
    3131 Berger Ave., Suite 200
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123-4233
    858-244-6800
    Fax: 858-244-6809

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Georgetown University:
 Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Residency
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Fellowship
1548571656

