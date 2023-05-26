Doctor of Optometry
Optometry
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Care schedule
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Friday
About Lydia Torres, OD
Age:44
In practice since:2009
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, Berkeley:Medical School
NPI
1144295171
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Lydia Torres, OD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
253 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
I'm happy that I'm one of *Dr. Lydia Torres patient. She was recommended by my friends to me.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Dr. Torres was knowledgeable and very nice
Verified PatientMay 11, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientMay 10, 2023
4.4
Positive experience
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lydia Torres, OD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lydia Torres, OD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
