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Lydia M. Torres, OD

4.9

348 ratings

Optometrist (OD)

Optometry

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Optometry

858-526-6072

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Optometry

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-526-6072

Care schedule

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Friday

About Lydia M. Torres, OD

Age: 47
In practice since: 2009
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, Berkeley: Medical School

NPI

1144295171

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Lydia M. Torres, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

348 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr. Torres is knowledgeable and professional and very kind-

Verified Patient

June 25, 2026

5.0

She's very nice, told me everything I needed to know, very friendly, and showed she cared.

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

Dr Torres is great. Always explains things well and offers preventative advice

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

Dr. Torres addressed my concerns about my upcoming cataract surgery. Explained further what might happen due to my eye conditions. Helped relieved my anxiety. Dr. Torres is warm, greets me with a smile and is most professional.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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