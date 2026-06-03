Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Optometry
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
Care schedule
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Friday
About Lydia M. Torres, OD
Education
NPI
1144295171
Insurance plans accepted
Lydia M. Torres, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
348 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr. Torres is knowledgeable and professional and very kind-
Verified Patient
June 25, 2026
5.0
She's very nice, told me everything I needed to know, very friendly, and showed she cared.
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
Dr Torres is great. Always explains things well and offers preventative advice
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
Dr. Torres addressed my concerns about my upcoming cataract surgery. Explained further what might happen due to my eye conditions. Helped relieved my anxiety. Dr. Torres is warm, greets me with a smile and is most professional.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lydia M. Torres, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lydia M. Torres, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.