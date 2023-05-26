Provider Image

Lydia Torres, OD

Doctor of Optometry
Optometry
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa
    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92121
    858-526-6072

    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Friday

About Lydia Torres, OD

Age:
 44
In practice since:
 2009
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
University of California, Berkeley:
 Medical School
NPI
1144295171
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

5.0
253 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 26, 2023
5.0
I'm happy that I'm one of *Dr. Lydia Torres patient. She was recommended by my friends to me.
Verified Patient
May 17, 2023
5.0
Dr. Torres was knowledgeable and very nice
Verified Patient
May 11, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified Patient
May 10, 2023
4.4
Positive experience
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Lydia Torres, OD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Lydia Torres, OD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
