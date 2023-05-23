Medical Doctor
Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Thursday
About M. Gabriela Parente, MD
My goal is to provide efficient, high quality medical care in a caring and relaxed environment.
In practice since:1993
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Portuguese
Education
Jefferson Medical College:Medical School
Chestnut Hill Hospital:Internship
Thomas Jefferson University:Fellowship
Thomas Jefferson University:Residency
Areas of focus
- Acne
- Cryosurgery
- Eczema
- Hair loss
- Psoriasis
- Wart treatment
NPI
1740293778
Insurance plans accepted
M. Gabriela Parente, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
231 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Parente is the best! She did a thorough exam, addressed my pre-cancer spots (ouch!), and prescribed me med for Grover's Disease.
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Dr. Parente is excellent. She is always extremely professional, patient, and friendly. I feel very fortunate to have her as my doctor!!
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
I was pleased with her explanations of areas of concern.
Verified PatientMay 10, 2023
5.0
Very good job
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
M. Gabriela Parente, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from M. Gabriela Parente, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
