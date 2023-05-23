Provider Image

M. Gabriela Parente, MD

Medical Doctor
Dermatology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch
    1400 E Palomar St.
    Chula Vista, CA 91913
    Get directions
    619-397-3295

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Thursday

About M. Gabriela Parente, MD

My goal is to provide efficient, high quality medical care in a caring and relaxed environment.
In practice since:
 1993
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Portuguese
Education
Jefferson Medical College:
 Medical School
Chestnut Hill Hospital:
 Internship
Thomas Jefferson University:
 Fellowship
Thomas Jefferson University:
 Residency
Areas of focus
  • Acne
  • Cryosurgery
  • Eczema
  • Hair loss
  • Psoriasis
  • Wart treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1740293778
M. Gabriela Parente, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.8
231 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 23, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Parente is the best! She did a thorough exam, addressed my pre-cancer spots (ouch!), and prescribed me med for Grover's Disease.
Verified Patient
May 21, 2023
5.0
Dr. Parente is excellent. She is always extremely professional, patient, and friendly. I feel very fortunate to have her as my doctor!!
Verified Patient
May 16, 2023
5.0
I was pleased with her explanations of areas of concern.
Verified Patient
May 10, 2023
5.0
Very good job
