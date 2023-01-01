M. Hertzel Soumekh, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor
Neurological surgery (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider is no longer in practice at Sharp.
About M. Hertzel Soumekh, MD
I wanted to become a doctor after my grandfather passed away due to poor medical care. I will always put the patient's best interest first to provide the best care possible. In my free time, I enjoy gardening and spending time with my family.
Age:74
In practice since:1983
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Soo-mac
Languages:English, Spanish, Farsi
Education
Queen Pahlavi Heart Foundation:Internship
Wayne State University:Residency
Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario:Fellowship
Hospital of Saint Raphael:Internship
University of Teheran (Iran):Medical School
University of Teheran (Iran):Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Anterior laminectomy
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Biopsy
- Brain tumor
- Cerebral bleed
- Laminectomy
- Minimally invasive spine surgery
- Nerve repair
- Spinal cord stimulator
- Spinal fusion
- Spine surgery
- Stereotactic intracranial surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1265495014
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
M. Hertzel Soumekh, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from M. Hertzel Soumekh, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
