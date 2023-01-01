About M. Hertzel Soumekh, MD

I wanted to become a doctor after my grandfather passed away due to poor medical care. I will always put the patient's best interest first to provide the best care possible. In my free time, I enjoy gardening and spending time with my family.

Age: 74

In practice since: 1983

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Soo-mac

Languages: English , Spanish , Farsi

Education Queen Pahlavi Heart Foundation : Internship

Wayne State University : Residency

Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario : Fellowship

Hospital of Saint Raphael : Internship

University of Teheran (Iran) : Medical School

University of Teheran (Iran) : Internship



