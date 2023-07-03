San Diego neurology and neurosurgery

Advanced treatments for movement disorders webinar
Learn about deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery and focused ultrasound (FUS) to treat Parkinson's disease, essential tremor and more.
Combining compassionate care with state-of-the-art technology, our neurological specialists and care teams treat conditions that cause physical or mental impairments that can affect every part of a patient’s life.
With empathy and unparalleled skill, our neurologists and neurosurgeons treat a wide variety of cases both common and rare, including:
Acoustic neuroma
Aneurysms
Arteriovenous malformations
Brain and spinal injury
Cerebral aneurysms
Epilepsy and seizure disorders
Memory disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia
Meningioma
Movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and essential tremors
Pituitary tumor
Spinal disorders
Spinal instrumentation and fusion
Stroke and other neurovascular diseases
Subdural hematoma
At Sharp, we treat a wide variety of cases, both common and rare. Some of the services, provided by our expert team of neurosurgeons, neurologists, therapists and rehabilitation specialists, include:
Sharp HealthCare's neurological research focuses on improving the care and outcomes of patients with neurological disorders. Our research is supported by funding from both private and publicly sponsored clinical trials.
If you are interested in participating in a clinical trial, please consult with your physician or contact the Sharp Center for Research at 858-939-7197 or send us an email.
