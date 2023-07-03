San Diego neurology and neurosurgery

In some cases, you will need a referral from your primary care doctor.

Some medical groups offer direct access to certain types of specialists. And some health plans, such as PPOs, offer direct access to all specialists. Contact your health plan's member services department to confirm your coverage.

If you are an existing patient with a Sharp-affiliated neurologist or neurosurgeon (meaning you have seen your doctor at least once), simply call the doctor’s office to make an appointment.