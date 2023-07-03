Dr. White with patient using stethoscope.

San Diego neurology and neurosurgery

Combining compassionate care with state-of-the-art technology, our neurological specialists and care teams treat conditions that cause physical or mental impairments that can affect every part of a patient’s life.

Find a neurologist

Neurological conditions

With empathy and unparalleled skill, our neurologists and neurosurgeons treat a wide variety of cases both common and rare, including:

  • Acoustic neuroma

  • Aneurysms

  • Arteriovenous malformations

  • Brain and spinal injury

  • Cerebral aneurysms

  • Epilepsy and seizure disorders

  • Memory disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

  • Meningioma

  • Movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and essential tremors

  • Pituitary tumor

  • Spinal disorders

  • Spinal instrumentation and fusion

  • Stroke and other neurovascular diseases

  • Subdural hematoma

  • Tumors of the brain and spinal cord

Neurological treatments

At Sharp, we treat a wide variety of cases, both common and rare. Some of the services, provided by our expert team of neurosurgeons, neurologists, therapists and rehabilitation specialists, include:

Neurology clinical trials

Sharp HealthCare's neurological research focuses on improving the care and outcomes of patients with neurological disorders. Our research is supported by funding from both private and publicly sponsored clinical trials.

If you are interested in participating in a clinical trial, please consult with your physician or contact the Sharp Center for Research at 858-939-7197 or send us an email.

Frequently asked questions

Experience our neurology classes and events

San Diego neurology and neurosurgery locations

Read our stroke stories

Read more stroke stories