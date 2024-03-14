Using the latest advancements in medical technology, our highly skilled and compassionate experts deliver tailored treatments that focus on improving function and reducing pain.
Our surgeons are highly skilled at diagnosing and treating a wide spectrum of spine and back pain conditions that require surgical intervention, including:
Compression fractures
Degenerative disc disease
Herniated discs
Osteorarthritis
Spinal cord injuries
Spinal stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Sharp HealthCare is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies that enable our specialists to perform highly precise and minimally invasive procedures. Our treatments aim to minimize recovery time and maximize outcomes. Our advanced surgical options include:
Artificial disc replacement
Laminectomy
Microdiscectomy
Minimally invasive spine surgery
Pain management injections
Spinal fusion
We offer spine and back care at hospitals across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.
Pioneering technology to prevent a disc from reherniating helped this patient get back to his family and law enforcement career.
After having spine surgery, a patient finds freedom from the constant pain that dominated her life for years.