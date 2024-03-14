At Sharp, your health matters — but so does your quality of life. That's why we're dedicated to getting you back on your feet as quickly as possible. Our expert team of board-certified orthopedic surgeons and neurosurgeons lead the way for minimally invasive spine surgeries in San Diego with the newest techniques and latest technology.

Our minimally invasive approach — in which a small incision is made and surgery is performed through the use of a thin, telescope-like instrument called an endoscope — offers an advanced alternative to open surgery. Microendoscopic spinal surgeries allow for quicker recovery time, less tissue damage, minimal scarring and shortened hospital stays — so you can get back to enjoying life.

We've used minimally invasive surgery to treat patients with scoliosis, spinal tumors, spine trauma, spondyloisthesis and stenosis.

Whether your condition is best treated with a conservative approach or the latest surgical technology, our team will design a personalized treatment plan that meets your individual needs. And we'll walk you through every step of the process so that you feel comfortable before, during and after surgery.