Brain and spinal cord tumor treatment

Sharp Mesa Vista Mid City outpatient programs will relocate to Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital by Nov. 10, 2026.
At Sharp, we understand the toll a brain or spinal tumor can take on you both physically and emotionally. At Sharp Cancer Institute, we’re here to help you get the best care possible.
Choose the San Diego brain cancer doctor who's right for you.
Our team of highly skilled experts collaborates closely to develop the best possible treatment plan for each patient. This approach gives patients and their loved ones peace of mind knowing they are benefiting from the expertise of multiple specialists.
Epidermoids
Primary brain tumor
Astrocytoma
Brain cancer
Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM)
Glioma
Hemangioblastoma
Oligodendroma
Meningioma
Metastatic brain tumor
Skull base tumors
Acoustic
Chordoma
Chondrosarcoma
Craniopharyngioma
Pituitary
Ventricular tumors
Vestibular schwannoma
Treatment for brain or spinal tumors often involves a combination of surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy. Our team employs advanced technologies, including powerful imaging systems that allow for less invasive testing, state-of-the-art neurosurgical techniques and advanced radiation treatment. These include:
Awake craniotomy to monitor and protect essential brain functions in real time during surgery
Minimally invasive surgery that allows precise access to lesions deep in the brain
Fluorescence-guided surgery that uses special glowing dyes that help surgeons better see and remove tumors
MR tractography that allows surgeons to see and protect key neural pathways during surgery.
Advanced techniques that allow doctors to reach tumors in complex regions of the head, such as the sinus and eye socket
Neurosurgeons who specialize in diagnosing and treating cancers of the brain, spinal cord, and head and neck (mouth, throat and larynx)
Radiation oncologists who use radiation to target and treat tumor cells while minimizing harm to surrounding tissues
Medical oncologists who provide chemotherapy and immunotherapy
Patient navigators to support you from diagnosis through treatment and follow-up
Registered dietitians and nutritionists who help manage diet-related issues caused by treatment, such as swallowing difficulties, pain and mouth sores
Speech therapists who help patients with communication and swallowing issues that may be caused by surgery or radiation.
Lymphedema specialists who help manage lymphedema — swelling that can be caused by surgery or radiation therapy.
Licensed clinical social workers who offer support in coping with a tumor diagnosis and treatment
Genetic counselors to help determine your risk for developing certain cancers
We offer several programs and services to support our patients and their loved ones.
Clinical trials – Access to new therapies and treatments through our Clinical Trials Program.
Free support services for patients including counseling, support groups, education and referrals
Learning you have brain cancer can be an emotional and overwhelming experience. Receiving a second opinion from Sharp HealthCare can offer reassurance about your diagnosis or help you plan the most appropriate course of treatment. A second opinion can provide you with a more accurate diagnosis or even a change in diagnosis. You may also learn about innovative therapies and treatment options you didn’t know were available.
Find a brain and spinal specialist who’s right for you by searching online or calling 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm, to speak with one of our specially trained physician referral specialists.
We offer brain cancer treatment across San Diego — from South Bay to East County to Kearny Mesa.