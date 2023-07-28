Brain and spinal cord tumor treatment

Advanced technology and treatment options

Treatment for brain or spinal tumors often involves a combination of surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy. Our team employs advanced technologies, including powerful imaging systems that allow for less invasive testing, state-of-the-art neurosurgical techniques and advanced radiation treatment. These include:

Awake craniotomy to monitor and protect essential brain functions in real time during surgery

Minimally invasive surgery that allows precise access to lesions deep in the brain

Fluorescence-guided surgery that uses special glowing dyes that help surgeons better see and remove tumors

MR tractography that allows surgeons to see and protect key neural pathways during surgery.

Advanced techniques that allow doctors to reach tumors in complex regions of the head, such as the sinus and eye socket

A skilled team, committed to you

Neurosurgeons who specialize in diagnosing and treating cancers of the brain, spinal cord, and head and neck (mouth, throat and larynx)

Radiation oncologists who use radiation to target and treat tumor cells while minimizing harm to surrounding tissues

Medical oncologists who provide chemotherapy and immunotherapy

Patient navigators to support you from diagnosis through treatment and follow-up

Registered dietitians and nutritionists who help manage diet-related issues caused by treatment, such as swallowing difficulties, pain and mouth sores

Speech therapists who help patients with communication and swallowing issues that may be caused by surgery or radiation.

Lymphedema specialists who help manage lymphedema — swelling that can be caused by surgery or radiation therapy.

Licensed clinical social workers who offer support in coping with a tumor diagnosis and treatment

Genetic counselors to help determine your risk for developing certain cancers

Rehabilitation therapists

Support when you need it most

We offer several programs and services to support our patients and their loved ones.

Clinical trials – Access to new therapies and treatments through our Clinical Trials Program.

Free support services for patients including counseling, support groups, education and referrals

Get a second opinion from Sharp

Learning you have brain cancer can be an emotional and overwhelming experience. Receiving a second opinion from Sharp HealthCare can offer reassurance about your diagnosis or help you plan the most appropriate course of treatment. A second opinion can provide you with a more accurate diagnosis or even a change in diagnosis. You may also learn about innovative therapies and treatment options you didn’t know were available.

Frequently asked questions

How can I find a brain tumor specialist? There are two simple ways to find the right doctor for you: Search online for a brain tumor specialist with our quick, easy-to-use Find a Doctor tool.

Call 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm, to speak with one of our specially trained physician referral specialists. How do I schedule an appointment with a brain tumor specialist? In some cases, you will need a referral from your primary care doctor. Some medical groups offer direct access to certain types of specialists. And some health plans, such as PPOs, offer direct access to all specialists. Contact your health plan's member services department to confirm your coverage. If you are an existing patient with a Sharp-affiliated head and neck surgeon (meaning you have seen your doctor at least once), simply call the doctor’s office to make an appointment. What insurance plans are accepted at Sharp’s locations? Sharp accepts almost all health insurance plans, including Medicare, Medi-Cal and most managed care and private insurance plans. Be sure to check with your insurance company to verify specific coverage. Insurance companies frequently add new plans, and update provider networks and covered services under existing plans.

Find a doctor

Find a brain and spinal specialist who’s right for you by searching online or calling 1-800-82-SHARP (1-800-827-4277), Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm, to speak with one of our specially trained physician referral specialists.