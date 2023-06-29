Brain and spinal cord tumor treatment

Here, new patients are seen by an oncologist within 48 hours of an appointment request. Our highly specialized experts work together to offer the latest technologies and create a custom care plan personalized for you. Our care team collaborates with leading scientific and academic institutions on the latest brain and spinal tumor research to offer clinical trials and innovative treatment options.

A skilled team, committed to you

At Sharp, you're not just a patient, you're a partner. That means involving you in your care and never losing sight of what's important to you. The Laurel Amtower Cancer Institute and Neuro-Oncology Center, based at Sharp Memorial Hospital, works in conjunction with our oncology programs at Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center to provide you with the best in care. You'll benefit from the expertise of multiple specialists across Sharp HealthCare, who meet regularly to discuss patient cases and make recommendations on treatment plans.

Advanced technology and treatment options

Our team employs advanced technologies, including powerful imaging systems that allow for less invasive testing, state-of-the-art neurosurgical techniques and advanced radiation treatment. As a nationally recognized community cancer program, we bring the best care to each of our patients — so you can have peace of mind knowing that your treatment is in the hands of our coordinated team of experts.

Support when you need it most

When undergoing treatment at Sharp, you're supported by a team. From neurosurgeons to nurse navigators, oncologists to dietitians, we'll be by your side providing the emotional support you need every step of the way.

We offer counseling by licensed clinical social workers, free support groups, education and more. Our team of experienced cancer genetic counselors provide ongoing support and will work with you to review test results and, if necessary, will help you develop a screening/prevention plan specific to your needs.

And our cancer patient navigators are available to provide assistance to you and your family from the time you are diagnosed through the course of your treatment.

Our neuro-oncology team will work with you or your loved ones to guide you through treatment, help you cope with the emotional aspects of the diagnosis and assess your family cancer risk.

To learn more about our brain and spinal cord tumor treatment programs, call 858-939-5205.

We rely on philanthropy to sustain the important programs and research at the Neuro-Oncology Center. Learn how you can make a difference.