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Maedi M. Bartolacci, OD

5.0

374 ratings

Optometrist (OD)

Optometry

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Optometry

619-397-3088
Fax: 619-397-3388

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 1
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Optometry

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 1
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    619-397-3088
    Fax: 619-397-3388

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

About Maedi M. Bartolacci, OD

Growing up, my brother had numerous eye health issues and observing his anxieties while being examined instilled a need in me to create the opposite experience for my own patients. I strive to create an environment that puts patients’ apprehensions to rest so that they enjoy their experience at Sharp. It is important to me to create an atmosphere where the patient feels comfortable enough to share concerns, so that as a team we can meet those needs and maximize their vision care experience. My favorite hobbies are hiking, learning new languages and trying new foods.

Age: 47
In practice since: 2014
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: may-dee bar-toe-lachee

Education

Southern California College Of Optometry: Medical School

NPI

1659628741

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Maedi M. Bartolacci, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

374 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

Dr. Bartolacci is my favorite doctor in the Sharp system . Perfect in all phases of a medical visit !

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

Maedi Bartollaci, OD always has a very positive and uplifting disposition! It is always a pleasure to see her for my yearly eye exam!

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr.B was moving through the treatment when she looked directly into my eyes and realized I didn't understand something... A true doctor!

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

My only wish is that the doctor could be at a clinic closer to my home

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Maedi M. Bartolacci, OD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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