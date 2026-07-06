I can see clearly now: Vision care for kids
Learn how to care for your little one’s eyes and follow these recommendations for screenings by age.
Optometrist (OD)
Optometry
Medical Group
Insurance
Optometrist (OD)
Optometry
Medical Group
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Optometry
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 1
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
619-397-3088
Fax: 619-397-3388
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Growing up, my brother had numerous eye health issues and observing his anxieties while being examined instilled a need in me to create the opposite experience for my own patients. I strive to create an environment that puts patients’ apprehensions to rest so that they enjoy their experience at Sharp. It is important to me to create an atmosphere where the patient feels comfortable enough to share concerns, so that as a team we can meet those needs and maximize their vision care experience. My favorite hobbies are hiking, learning new languages and trying new foods.
1659628741
Maedi M. Bartolacci, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
5.0
374 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
Dr. Bartolacci is my favorite doctor in the Sharp system . Perfect in all phases of a medical visit !
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
Maedi Bartollaci, OD always has a very positive and uplifting disposition! It is always a pleasure to see her for my yearly eye exam!
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr.B was moving through the treatment when she looked directly into my eyes and realized I didn't understand something... A true doctor!
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
My only wish is that the doctor could be at a clinic closer to my home
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Maedi M. Bartolacci, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Maedi M. Bartolacci, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Maedi M. Bartolacci, OD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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