Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Get directions
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
About Maedi Bartolacci, OD
Growing up, my brother had numerous eye health issues and observing his anxieties while being examined instilled a need in me to create the opposite experience for my own patients. I strive to create an environment that puts patients’ apprehensions to rest so that they enjoy their experience at Sharp. It is important to me to create an atmosphere where the patient feels comfortable enough to share concerns, so that as a team we can meet those needs and maximize their vision care experience. My favorite hobbies are hiking, learning new languages and trying new foods.
Age:44
In practice since:2014
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:may-dee bar-toe-lachee
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Southern California College Of Optometry:Medical School
NPI
1659628741
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Maedi Bartolacci, OD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
251 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Very good attention.
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Was an eye appointment
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
4.2
The doctor very attentive & kind.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Dr Bartolucci is simply fabulous! Once you get in , she is awesome ! Beautiful inside and out !
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Maedi Bartolacci, OD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Maedi Bartolacci, OD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
