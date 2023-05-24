About Maedi Bartolacci, OD

Growing up, my brother had numerous eye health issues and observing his anxieties while being examined instilled a need in me to create the opposite experience for my own patients. I strive to create an environment that puts patients’ apprehensions to rest so that they enjoy their experience at Sharp. It is important to me to create an atmosphere where the patient feels comfortable enough to share concerns, so that as a team we can meet those needs and maximize their vision care experience. My favorite hobbies are hiking, learning new languages and trying new foods.

Age: 44

In practice since: 2014

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: may-dee bar-toe-lachee

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Southern California College Of Optometry : Medical School



NPI 1659628741