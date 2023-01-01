Mansoor Movaghar, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatric ophthalmology (board certified)
Location and phone
- 7910 Frost St
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
About Mansoor Movaghar, MD
Age:46
In practice since:2020
Languages:English
Education
Long Island Jewish Medical Center:Residency
Hofstra Northwell Hospital:Residency
Robert Wood Johnson Medical School:Medical School
University of Pennsylvania:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1497792220
Insurance plans accepted
Mansoor Movaghar, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
