Mansoor Movaghar, MD

Medical Doctor
Pediatric ophthalmology (board certified)
Accepting new patients
  1. 7910 Frost St
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-309-7702

About Mansoor Movaghar, MD

Age:
 46
In practice since:
 2020
Languages: 
English
Education
Long Island Jewish Medical Center:
 Residency
Hofstra Northwell Hospital:
 Residency
Robert Wood Johnson Medical School:
 Medical School
University of Pennsylvania:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1497792220

Insurance plans accepted

Mansoor Movaghar, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

