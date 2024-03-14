Medical doctor (MD)
Anesthesiology (board certified)
Pain management (board certified)
Location and phone
Navarro Pain Control Group, Inc.2452 Fenton Street
Suite C203
Chula Vista, CA 91914
About Marga Glasser, MD
Age:40
Gender:Female
Languages:Spanish
Education
University of California San Diego (UCSD):Fellowship
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego:Residency
Alameda Health System:Internship
University of California San Diego (UCSD):Residency
NPI
1407298789
Special recognitions
