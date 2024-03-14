Provider Image

Marga Glasser, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Anesthesiology (board certified)
Pain management (board certified)

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Navarro Pain Control Group, Inc.
    2452 Fenton Street
    Suite C203
    Chula Vista, CA 91914
    Get directions
    619-600-5309

About Marga Glasser, MD

Age:
 40
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
Spanish
Education
University of California San Diego (UCSD):
 Fellowship
University of California, San Francisco:
 Medical School
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego:
 Residency
Alameda Health System:
 Internship
University of California San Diego (UCSD):
 Residency
NPI
1407298789
Patient Portal

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marga Glasser, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.