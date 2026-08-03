Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Arch Health Medical Group
15611 Pomerado Rd
4th Floor
Poway, CA 92064
Get directions
858-675-3293
Fax: 858-487-3823
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Marina V. Levin, MD
I decided to become a physician because of my curiosity and compassion. When I was in middle school I was fascinated when I looked into a microscope and discovered cells. Since that moment, I wanted to learn how the human body works, what causes diseases and how to heal them. Being a doctor is the ultimate opportunity to help others. I believe each my patient is far more than a specific injury or medical condition: you are a complex person with health, lifestyle, emotional and other factors that must be weighted carefully as part of the diagnosis and treatment to gain optimal results. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling, walks on the beach, cooking and aquarelle painting. My favorite artist is Ivan Aivazovskiy, the greatest master of marine art.
Education
NPI
1023209798
Insurance plans accepted
Marina V. Levin, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marina V. Levin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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