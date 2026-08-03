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Marina V. Levin, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hospital medicine

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Arch Health Medical Group

858-675-3293
Fax: 858-487-3823

15611 Pomerado Rd
4th Floor
Poway, CA 92064

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Location and phone

  1. Arch Health Medical Group

    15611 Pomerado Rd
    4th Floor
    Poway, CA 92064
    Get directions

    858-675-3293
    Fax: 858-487-3823

Care schedule

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About Marina V. Levin, MD

I decided to become a physician because of my curiosity and compassion. When I was in middle school I was fascinated when I looked into a microscope and discovered cells. Since that moment, I wanted to learn how the human body works, what causes diseases and how to heal them. Being a doctor is the ultimate opportunity to help others. I believe each my patient is far more than a specific injury or medical condition: you are a complex person with health, lifestyle, emotional and other factors that must be weighted carefully as part of the diagnosis and treatment to gain optimal results. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling, walks on the beach, cooking and aquarelle painting. My favorite artist is Ivan Aivazovskiy, the greatest master of marine art.

Age: 52
In practice since: 2021
Languages: English, Russian

Education

ETSU James H. Quillen College of Medicine: Internship
ETSU James H. Quillen College of Medicine: Residency
Voronezh State Medical Academy: Medical School

NPI

1023209798

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Marina V. Levin, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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