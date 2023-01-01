About Marina Levin (Ross), MD

I decided to become a physician because of my curiosity and compassion. When I was in middle school I was fascinated when I looked into a microscope and discovered cells. Since that moment, I wanted to learn how the human body works, what causes diseases and how to heal them. Being a doctor is the ultimate opportunity to help others. I believe each my patient is far more than a specific injury or medical condition: you are a complex person with health, lifestyle, emotional and other factors that must be weighted carefully as part of the diagnosis and treatment to gain optimal results. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling, walks on the beach, cooking and aquarelle painting. My favorite artist is Ivan Aivazovskiy, the greatest master of marine art.

In practice since: 2021

Gender: Non-binary

Languages: English , Russian

Education ETSU James H. Quillen College of Medicine : Internship

ETSU James H. Quillen College of Medicine : Residency

Voronezh State Medical Academy : Medical School



Hospital affiliation Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

