Marina Levin (Ross), MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Marina Levin (Ross), MD
I decided to become a physician because of my curiosity and compassion. When I was in middle school I was fascinated when I looked into a microscope and discovered cells. Since that moment, I wanted to learn how the human body works, what causes diseases and how to heal them. Being a doctor is the ultimate opportunity to help others. I believe each my patient is far more than a specific injury or medical condition: you are a complex person with health, lifestyle, emotional and other factors that must be weighted carefully as part of the diagnosis and treatment to gain optimal results. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling, walks on the beach, cooking and aquarelle painting. My favorite artist is Ivan Aivazovskiy, the greatest master of marine art.
In practice since:2021
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English, Russian
Education
ETSU James H. Quillen College of Medicine:Internship
ETSU James H. Quillen College of Medicine:Residency
Voronezh State Medical Academy:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1023209798
Special recognitions
