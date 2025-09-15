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Marissa L. Steele, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hospital medicine

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

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Caring Physicians Medical Group, Inc.

619-462-5555
Fax: 619-462-5572

8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 370
La Mesa, CA 91942-6103

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Caring Physicians Medical Group, Inc.

    8881 Fletcher Pkwy
    Suite 370
    La Mesa, CA 91942-6103
    Get directions

    619-462-5555
    Fax: 619-462-5572

About Marissa L. Steele, MD

Gender: Female

Education

University of Southern California Medical Center: Internship
University of Southern California Medical Center: Residency
University of Southern California Medical Center: Fellowship
University of Southern California: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1386871721

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Marissa L. Steele, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.