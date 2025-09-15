Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
Caring Physicians Medical Group, Inc.
8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 370
La Mesa, CA 91942-6103
Get directions
619-462-5555
Fax: 619-462-5572
About Marissa L. Steele, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1386871721
Insurance plans accepted
Marissa L. Steele, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marissa L. Steele, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Marissa L. Steele, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.